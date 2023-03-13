What's new

Former Army chief called Shabbar Zaidi to protest on real estate tax

Have a look at the following para:

He said as the FBR chairman, he had taken steps to discourage tax on the real estate and business of the “files” of the plots had stopped. I was called by the chief of army staff and he had complained against my steps, saying it (DHAs) was the business of ‘their people’. He said ultimately, the DHAs would have to be removed from the real estate business as there could not be business “if a state institution with all the power in the competition (of real estate) in the private sector”. He said there could not be checks on DHAs and you could not even tell who and who were the owners of the plots there.

Real estate is ‘parking lot’ of untaxed money: former FBR chief

Calls for removing DHAs from the real estate business.
Now I really want to tag some people on here, but tell me, kis mulk main yeh hota hai where an Army chief calls the FBR chairman to protest real estate taxes?

And then we say ham non political hain.

Lut hai mulk main lut
 
Now I really want to tag some people on here, but tell me, kis mulk main yeh hota hai where an Army chief calls the FBR chairman to protest real estate taxes?

And then we say ham non political hain.

Lut hai mulk main lut
Simple solution is for overseas Pakistanis to completely boycott DHA.
 
Here is your answer @Jango :


1678687043383.png
 
shabar zaidi was involved in helping big corporation to do tax theft and is traitor who was calling for dividing Pakistan in to small parts. Why he remained silent at that time
 
Now I really want to tag some people on here, but tell me, kis mulk main yeh hota hai where an Army chief calls the FBR chairman to protest real estate taxes?

And then we say ham non political hain.

Lut hai mulk main lut
now blitzkrieg and signalian will arrive to say that since the foggies are getting killed on border, it is right to grab lands and indulge in illegal businesses.

when did he call for dividing pakistan?
 
Now I really want to tag some people on here, but tell me, kis mulk main yeh hota hai where an Army chief calls the FBR chairman to protest real estate taxes?

And then we say ham non political hain.

Lut hai mulk main lut
Britishers gave Pakistan to mafias, not to the people.
 
Now I really want to tag some people on here, but tell me, kis mulk main yeh hota hai where an Army chief calls the FBR chairman to protest real estate taxes?

And then we say ham non political hain.

Lut hai mulk main lut
Stop calling them military, call them businessmen
 
Well there was a big lobby within FBR against him too, know this for a fact.

Quite a few members weren't even on talking terms with him, kyunkay un ki rozi roti ruk rahi thi.

I believe this is a typo.

DAWN has been riddled with typos since a few months now.
 
Now I really want to tag some people on here, but tell me, kis mulk main yeh hota hai where an Army chief calls the FBR chairman to protest real estate taxes?

And then we say ham non political hain.

Lut hai mulk main lut
The worst creatures ever to live on this earth.
 

