Former American reality TV star and Youtuber Stephanie Matto gives up career of selling her farts after getting hospitalised

American reality TV star Stephanie Matto has given up on her career of selling farts in a jar after she was rushed to a hospital recently. In a TikTok video, Stephanie revealed that she had an unusual side hustle wherein she would bottle up her farts and sell them for as much as $1,000 a jar. The demand for her pungent product was so high that Matto was selling 50 jars a week at one point according to reports. However, Matto recently announced that she is giving up on her lucrative side career after she was rushed to a hospital for a health scare. The 31-year-old said she had consumed three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup the day she was rushed to the hospital - all in an attempt to fart more. "I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it," Stephanie told Ladbible. "It was quite hard to breathe and every time I tried to breathe in I'd feel a pinching sensation around my heart. And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate. I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack" she recalled.
