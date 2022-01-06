Former American reality TV star and Youtuber Stephanie Matto gives up career of selling her farts after getting hospitalised | English Movie News - Hollywood - Times of India American reality TV star Stephanie Matto has given up on her career of selling farts in a jar after she was rushed to a hospital recently. In a TikTok video, Stephanie revealed that she had an unusual side hustle wherein she would bottle up her farts and sell them for as much as $1,000 a jar...

American reality TV star Stephanie Matto has given up on her career of selling farts in a jar after she was rushed to a hospital recently. In a TikTok video, Stephanie revealed that she had an unusual side hustle wherein she would bottle up her farts and sell them for as much as $1,000 a jar. The demand for her pungent product was so high that Matto was selling 50 jars a week at one point according to reports. However, Matto recently announced that she is giving up on her lucrative side career after she was rushed to a hospital for a health scare. The 31-year-old said she had consumed three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup the day she was rushed to the hospital - all in an attempt to fart more. "I thought I was having a stroke and that these were my final moments. I was overdoing it," Stephanie told Ladbible. "It was quite hard to breathe and every time I tried to breathe in I'd feel a pinching sensation around my heart. And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate. I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack" she recalled.