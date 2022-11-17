What's new

Former Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi Takes Imran Khan To Task Over ‘US Slavery’ Remarks

Sep 26, 2018
Former envoy says Islamabad wouldn’t be a nuclear power if it didn’t pursue a sovereign policy​

1668706425292.png

Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US Dr. Maleeha Lodhi has reacted strongly to the statement made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on US-Pakistan ties, saying Islamabad was never a slave to Washington.

Anchorperson Kamran Khan on his TV programme asked about former premier’s comment that Pakistan-US relations had been those of a slave and a master.

In his remarks, Dr. Lodhi advised Imran to be knowledgeable about the country’s history before “making such comments”.

She asserted that Islamabad wouldn’t be a nuclear power if it had ties with the US as suggested by PTI chairman.

“Tell me the one thing that the US didn’t do to stop Pakistan from becoming a nuclear power,” Dr. Lodhi asked.

She added that she was an ambassador at the time. “We were constantly being told to seize our nuclear program and freeze it and abstain from developing any missiles.”

Dr. Lodhi maintained, “Despite being told to do all of this, Islamabad maintained its stance that it would not compromise on its national policy, and that it would make its own decisions related to national security.

The former envoy termed constancy and consistency as the basis of any country’s foreign policy, saying the country’s civil and military leadership unanimously supported an agreed-upon policy, and secured its core strategic interests.

She also referred to the Cold War era when Washington attempted to bar Pakistan from establishing ties with Beijing.

“The US warned Pakistan that doing so will harm its ties with the country, but we prioritized our interests anyway,” Dr. Lodhi remarked.

The diplomat also highlighted that the US fought a long war in Afghanistan that it didn’t win. It accused Islamabad of playing a double game in Afghanistan because the country didn’t sever its ties with Afghan Taliban. Pakistan, she added, knew that America will leave the region one day, but it cannot.

Dr. Lodhi further said that ties between the two countries have always been unsmooth, but that was because Pakistan wanted to pursue its own policy and not the one desirable by the US.

“Pakistan has strategic relations with the US, China, and Saudi Arabia. Our ties with Beijing are crucial and so are those with Saudi Arabia and America. Instead of leveling allegations, we should work on maintaining these ties,” she stressed.

The former envoy termed Imran’s retreat from his ‘conspiracy’ narrative as a good omen. She emphasized consistency in policy for politicians as well as foreign affairs, terming U-turns detrimental for one’s reputation.

She hoped that PTI chairman would maintain consistency in his policies on the internal issues too.
Former Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi Takes Imran Khan To Task Over 'US Slavery' Remarks - The Friday Times - Naya Daur

www.thefridaytimes.com
Jul 24, 2021
it's not US slavery, its elite capture that lets other powers take advantage of our nation
we are enslaved to our own elites- fix this everything else is fixed cause we are a mid-sized, nuclear nation of 220 million people, if you use even 20% of that power and potential no one can dare do shit

it's our own elite that let us down every fricking time, not others

This US thing is a usual Imran diplomatic bongi, he should just shut his trap when it comes to diplomacy
 
May 21, 2006
She failed to perform and angry at IK .

Source is Indian.

Pak PM removes Maleeha from UN; tainted Munir Akram to take over​

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan''s Prime Minister Imran Khan has abruptly removed his country''s Permanent Representative Maleeha Lodhi after failing to make headway in his Kashmir campaign at the General Assembly''s high-level meeting.​


Despite Maleeha Lodhi's campaign at the UN and Khan's intense diplomatic activity, only three countries, China, Malaysia and Turkey, joined Pakistan in raising the Kashmir issue - which meant they did not have any influence on the other 189 countries in the 193-member UN.
 
May 10, 2021
Lol
Aunty still salty why imran khan removed her

It's only people like her get in to foreign office allowing dumb generals to run foreign policy Bringing Pakistan to this point
 
Apr 22, 2021
Aunty is permanently based in US where she relies on the Empire's various propaganda mouth pieces AKA think tanks to make a living. In other news Joseph Goebbels also condemned the jews.
 

