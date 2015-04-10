Former Afghanistan president slams US-led military campaign as a failure ahead of planned withdrawal

Hamid Karzai claims that extremism is at its 'highest point'

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Afghanistan president slams US-led military campaign as a failure ahead of planned withdrawal The former president of Afghanistan has lambasted the United States military effort in his country, saying the mission failed to achieve any of the goals it set out nearly 20 years ago when it arrived.

What a snake. After all the USA did for him. What about his own corrupt government and inept security forces. Or Karzai's foolish backing of ISIS-K terrorism in Pakistan. He should blame his own stupid decisions.