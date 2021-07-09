Former Afghan President Says He Fled Nation to ‘Save Kabul’ In his first interview since escaping Afghanistan as the Taliban advanced on the capital, Ashraf Ghani defended himself against charges that he abandoned his country in its hour of need.

In his first interview since escaping Afghanistan as the Taliban advanced on the capital, Ashraf Ghani defended himself against charges that he abandoned his country in its hour of need.Ashraf Ghani, then the president of Afghanistan, at a campaign rally in Kabul in 2019. He centralized power to such an extent that the entire system collapsed soon after his departure.Credit...Jim Huylebroek for The New York TimesFormer President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan said he fled the country to prevent the destruction of Kabul as Taliban fighters advanced on the capital, offering the most detailed defense of his actions since the government's collapse in August.