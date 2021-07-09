What's new

Former Afghan President Says He Fled Nation to 'Save Kabul'

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

Oct 17, 2019
In his first interview since escaping Afghanistan as the Taliban advanced on the capital, Ashraf Ghani defended himself against charges that he abandoned his country in its hour of need.


Ashraf Ghani, then the president of Afghanistan, at a campaign rally in Kabul in 2019. He centralized power to such an extent that the entire system collapsed soon after his departure.Credit...Jim Huylebroek for The New York Times

Former President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan said he fled the country to prevent the destruction of Kabul as Taliban fighters advanced on the capital, offering the most detailed defense of his actions since the government’s collapse in August.

Faqirze

Faqirze

Sep 17, 2021
Ashraf Ghani is a corrupt criminal who sold out Kabul and the Afghan people to the Taliban, it was all a setup. Why do Afghans still support this corrupt pos? Stockholm Syndrome?
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
Faqirze said:
Ashraf Ghani is a corrupt criminal who sold out Kabul and the Afghan people to the Taliban, it was all a setup. Why do Afghans still support this corrupt pos? Stockholm Syndrome?
What you said above ONLY makes sense if you have at least half a brain.
 
TNT

TNT

Jun 2, 2019
He betrayed his people. Actually he was supposed to have discussion with taliban and make the takeover non bloody but then he thought he wont be able to leave with helicopter full of dollars, so he instead ranway with all the money in advance and left no one incharge. This could have caused bloodshed but taliban were sensible.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mar 3, 2019
Hamdullah Mohib was crying the same a week days ago on CBS. The former government is trying to justify its collapse in the American media. The reality is harsh, former regime had 300k soldiers backed by billions in money and equipment from major powers......yet was routed by a much smaller lesser equipped force. The biggest military rout I have seen in my life, I rate it above Gulf War 1. Military historians will be studying this for some time. IMO, tactical and strategic stupidity by Mohib and Ghani were some of the biggest reasons for this rout.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mar 3, 2019
TNT said:
He betrayed his people. Actually he was supposed to have discussion with taliban and make the takeover non bloody but then he thought he wont be able to leave with helicopter full of dollars, so he instead ranway with all the money in advance and left no one incharge. This could have caused bloodshed but taliban were sensible.
Something I never understood is why Ghani refused to step down for an interim set up or power sharing agreement with the Taliban. Ghani got a handful of votes in rigged elections (and clearly wasn't backed by most Afghans) plus all major players supported interim arrangements (key ones being USA and Pakistan).

Instead Ghani made speeches saying they would fight like lions to the last man......then fled like scared kittens when the Taliban reached the gates of Kabul.

I just laugh when I remember his inauguration drama. When the threat was real.....where was his bravado. Big drama queen.
TNT

TNT

Jun 2, 2019
CrazyZ said:
Something I never understood is why Ghani refused to step down for an interim set up or power sharing agreement with the Taliban. Ghani got a handful of votes in rigged elections (and clearly wasn't backed by most Afghans) plus all major players supported interim arrangements (key ones being USA and Pakistan).

Instead Ghani made speeches saying they would fight like lions to the last man......then fled like scared kittens when the Taliban reached the gates of Kabul.

I just laugh when I remember his inauguration drama. When the threat was real.....where was his bravado. Big drama queen.
Any formal transfer of power would mean he cannot take money from Treasury. Only this last minute escape plan made sure he can get a helicopter full of dollars. Even karzai and his other ministers were angry at him.
 
