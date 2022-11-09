Formation of a COIN warfare unit separate from the army to deal with insurgents?

This suggestion was briefly touched on in another thread but members wanted to discuss further without derailing from the main topic.Should Pakistan create a new counter-insurgency unit that operates separate from the army to deal with internal threats mainly emerging from insurgents in remote areas of Balochistan and Pakhtunkwa?It can receive training and equipment specifically catered towards countering guerilla warfare tactics and operating in difficult unique terrains found in Pakistan. As well as receiving close support from intelligence agencies, and having access to drone technology, MRAPs, and informants for full coverage surveillance within the insurgent strongholds and surrounding areas.Over time it will become a refined, effective and experienced force.We know the FC already exists to serve a similar purpose but they are under-equipped and haven't been as successful as desired. This force will require more funding and increased number of man-power with more refined training and equipment.@[SSG]Q266