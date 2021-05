truthfollower said: What is this

Foriegn minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi returns from UN/US visit and gets a warm welcome. Officials describe his visit as “historic.”

it was historic indeed. Pakistan along with egyptians were the only two countries that stood for Palestinians