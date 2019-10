FARCE OF INCLUSIVITY AND LYNCHINGS

Hindutva is not religion. It is Indianness. Those living here may follow any religion. They should just respect the history and live according to the culture of this land,” and many more of such “pearls of wisdom” of Savarkar. However, this year, he also said, “Hindutva is Ambedkar’s idea of brotherhood.”

Some call the nationality of this country ‘Indic’ and some prefer to use the word, ‘Indian’. But the most appropriate word is Hindu.”

Saying that the people in this country worship various gods and live together in harmony, Bhagwat continued, “Islam came to this country with the invaders.”

He declared that the people of this country do not like Muslims and Islam because they were invaders. According to him, this ‘dislike for Muslims’ is apparently declining in the country and “might also disappear”.

The term lynching is not Indian. So, lynchings have never taken place in this country and they would never take place in this country

We have to remember that just a few months ago, the same Bhagwat had said that women’s place is within the confines of four walls.

NO MORE ‘SWADESHI’

Swadeshi doesn’t mean something anti-globalisation

In 1991, as soon as the BJP emerged as a powerful party through its communal politics, the large capitalists in the country shifted their allegiance to the BJP.