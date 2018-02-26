Forget politics – foreign investors are flocking to China
Foreign capital is pouring into China at record rates as investors ignore geopolitical tensions in their search for yield, bolstering Beijing’s plans to become a financial superpower.
www.afr.com
Foreign capital is pouring into China at record rates as investors ignore geopolitical tensions in their search for yield, bolstering Beijing’s plans to become a financial superpower.
China’s factories used to be the symbol of its economic power. But these days its financial might is on display in the trading floors and asset managers’ offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Investors from New York to London, Amsterdam and Auckland are scrambling to find a way into the world’s fastest-growing capital market.
Hungry for yield outside their zero-interest-rate home markets and unfazed by tensions between Beijing and Washington, investors are pouring billions of dollars into Chinese bonds, equities and other products.
Analysts say Beijing is entering a new phase of its rise, thanks to its $US16 trillion ($20 trillion) bond market and a wave of multibillion-dollar IPOs in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen. Unperturbed by the international pushback against Xi Jinping’s increasingly authoritarian approach and threats of decoupling, foreign investors are expected to funnel billions of dollars more into Chinese bonds over the coming year. One asset manager is tipping at least another $US3 trillion ($3.8 trillion) over the next five years.
But the money is also flowing out of China at a higher rate than it has since Beijing put tight capital controls in place in 2017. This is because the Chinese government is trying to manage the inflows without triggering massive inflation or a sharp appreciation of the currency, which it tightly controls.
Most of the capital leaving the country is finding its way into Hong Kong where the IPO market is booming despite China’s clampdown on the protest movement and the city’s political and legal freedoms. China last week eased restrictions so that individuals can use their annual $US50,000 foreign exchange quota to invest in Hong Kong stocks. There are rumours this limit will be increased to $US100,000.
Investors and analysts are calling the rush of capital out of low-yield Western markets such as the United States a historical shift that will have long-running geopolitical implications.
Rather than becoming more isolated in the face of Washington’s pushback on its technology sector, China’s financial markets are becoming more entwined with the rest of the world than ever before. The increasing number of foreign investors holding Chinese assets will only bolster the importance of the yuan as a challenger to the US dollar in world markets.
“The old model of thinking about China as an exporter is the wrong way to think about the region,” Hayden Briscoe, the head of Asia-Pacific fixed income for UBS Asset Management, tells AFR Weekend.
“People laughed at me 10 years ago when I said the [Chinese] bond market is going to double every five years. We think that it is going to continue doubling in size every five years.
“We have a flood, particularly of European investors post-COVID, which has accelerated this entire process, with bond yields going very low in the US.”
Briscoe, an Australian who has been working in the bond market for 30 years, predicts $US3 trillion in foreign capital could flow into Chinese bonds in the next five years. That is a huge escalation on recent flows but he says the inclusion of China in key indices will be a game changer.
Data from China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) shows that foreign investors increased holdings of Chinese bonds by $US93.6 billion in 2020. Analysts say 10 per cent of China’s debt is already linked to foreign capital, lower than US Treasury markets, but increasing at a faster rate.
Oxford Economics this week said China’s inflows were $US172 billion in the third quarter of 2020, up from $US54 billion a year earlier, due to foreign investors’ equity and bond holdings both rising.
Briscoe says there is a “tectonic” shift taking place in China where capital is moving from bank loans to bonds. Local government bonds, which are being used to fund infrastructure projects, make up about 23 per cent of this.
But capital is also leaving China as Beijing seeks to counter-balance the funds coming in by easing restrictions on individual Chinese citizens investing in stocks in Hong Kong.
Oxford Economics says capital outflows surged in 2020 to a record $US213 billion in the third quarter. A further rise was tipped for the fourth quarter. A big chunk of those flows were going into Hong Kong where political unrest and the dramatic shelving of Ant Group’s IPO have not sapped the appetite for mega-floats in the regional financial centre.
Set up in 2014, Stock Connect – a collaboration between the Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges – allows securities to be traded between the two jurisdictions. Oxford Economics says $US40.1 billion moved into Hong Kong’s stockmarket via Stock Connect in January 2021 alone.
“China’s integration into the global financial system has only just begun, and the potential for capital flows to expand further is large, especially for portfolio flows,” Louis Kujis, Oxford Economics’ head of Asia Economics, says.
Andrew Batson, China research director at Gavekal Dragonomics, agrees. He says clear intentions by the US Federal Reserve to keep rates low, compared with China’s pledge to go the other way, have created a unique split in global markets. “We’re seeing an extraordinary divergence in the monetary policy outlook between the world’s two biggest economies,” he says.