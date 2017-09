Forget fast growth, India is barely holding on. Just look at the data

Do you hear the rising murmur of unease in the background over jobless growth?

But it warned that over the next five years, India could lose 250,000 business process outsourcing (BPO) jobs to automation. Currently India hosts 200 multinationals and has 1.1 million BPO jobs. BPO workers need to acquire new skills urgently.

Japan’s $13.5-billion soft loan, repayable over 50 years, makes it virtually free, Modi boasted – glossing over the currency fluctuations and inflation differentials that could make it more expensive, and ignoring the crisis in accident-prone Indian Railways.