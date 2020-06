Few errors made in the article.



1) The accuracy of Iranian missiles today are well below 30 meters, however, those in the stockpile of Hezbollah are of the 30 meter accuracy.

2) Hezbollah doe not possess the new Ra'ad-500 missile. The missiles has just entered service with Iran itself.



The article obfuscated the Iranian and Hezbollah missile issues and created a mishmash of information. They should have done better job separating the capabilities of Iranian allies and Iran proper.



The overall picture of Iranian missile getting constantly more impressive is correct, but I do have a general issue with the overall assertion by this article. You do not need to separate the vast Iranian UAV capability from its missile capability. These are now complementary systems that work together in a highly integrated way.

