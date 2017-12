Gripen has always been an in-between fighter. There are better alternatives and Gripen couldn’t get many customers before 5th gen fighters came to the scene. The F-16 has always been the preferred alternative as opposed to Gripen. Broadly speaking, Gripen falls in the F-16 performance category. Gripen has always existed as an underdog in the presence of Rafale, EF and the likes. Today, it is a different ball game. The latest Gripen variant is at best a 4.5th gen fighter. That is, a 4.5th fighter in the F-16 league. Not the EF and Rafale league. These are fighters which have matured immensely and are still receiving upgrades in the years ahead.



Comparing the Gripen to EF is like comparing apples with oranges. The Gripen might have a few advantages here and there, but the latest EF tranche is an entirely different beast. The F-35 is miles ahead in every aspect. A fighter which is one generation ahead.



Gripen has no convincing argument to pick its fighter over the EF and F-35. Customers seeking top of the line performance won’t acquire Gripen. Gripen is cost effective, but it also has shortcomings that come with being cheaper/cost-effective.



The Gripen could only tempt emerging markets where cost is an issue. Countries that aren’t looking for the best, but somewhere in-between. This fighter cannot be compared to high end fighters.

