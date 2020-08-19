Forex reserves reach record $38.15bn

It is unfortunate that this pandemic is causing the loss of jobs of our expatriates in the ME. Since they are not very sanguine about the prospect of retaining their jobs, they have sent home almost all their money. This has caused the foreign exchange to get fatter.



I hope the situation will reverse but there is a news that UAE has already sent back many people to BD. In a situation like this, govt people should open their eyes to the need for a continuous and massive industrialization of the country. Only industries can provide jobs to our people heavily.

Click to expand...