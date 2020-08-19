/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Forex reserves reach record $38.15bn

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by bluesky, Aug 19, 2020 at 2:50 AM.

  1. Aug 19, 2020 at 2:50 AM #1
    bluesky

    bluesky ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,560
    Joined:
    Jun 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +7 / 10,855 / -8
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Japan
    https://www.dhakatribune.com/business/2020/08/18/forex-reserves-reach-record-38-15bn

    Forex reserves reach record $38.15bn
    Mehedi Hasan
    • Published at 10:06 pm August 18th, 2020
    [​IMG]
    Bigstock

    Surging inbound remittances and enhanced aid from development partners contributed to the rise in forex reserves

    The country’s foreign exchange reserves have hit a new height, setting a record of over $38 billion amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Foreign exchange reserves reached $38.15 billion for the first time on Tuesday, said a high official of the Bangladesh Bank.

    Remittance inflow has played a vital role behind the surge in foreign exchange reserves, said the official, adding that the government’s initiative of issuing a 2% cash incentive against inward remittances had also played a vital role.

    The reserves reached the $37.1 billion in July while it hit the $34 billion, $35 billion, and $36 billion marks in June.

    The previous highest reserves were recorded on September 5, 2017, the amount being $33.68 billion.

    In FY20, remittance earnings hit a record $18.21 billion, up by 10.88% or $1.79 billion from $16.52 billion in the previous fiscal year.

    Bangladesh received a record $2.6 billion in remittances in July amid the pandemic. Bangladeshi expatriates sent back $2.6 billion in inward remittances in the first month of the new fiscal year, which was a new monthly record.

    The surging inbound remittances and enhanced aid from development partners contributed to the rise in forex reserves to $38.15 billion on August 18.

    Talking to Dhaka Tribune, Policy Research Institute Executive Director Ahsan H Mansur said: “The amount of money the Bangladeshi expatriates have sent during this pandemic was not their recent income.”

    “The reason they sent such a huge sum of remittances was out of their fear that they might have to return home in the near future as many working in the Middle Eastern countries have lost their jobs due to a significant decline in oil prices.”

    “A good number of migrant workers will lose their jobs and return to Bangladesh from different countries owing to the worldwide crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 19, 2020 at 2:57 AM #2
    kursed

    kursed FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    545
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2007
    Ratings:
    +3 / 1,122 / -0
    Bangladeshis have really turned themselves around. This is very good work, folks.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 19, 2020 at 2:57 AM #3
    bluesky

    bluesky ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,560
    Joined:
    Jun 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +7 / 10,855 / -8
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Japan
    It is unfortunate that this pandemic is causing the loss of jobs of our expatriates in the ME. Since they are not very sanguine about the prospect of retaining their jobs, they have sent home almost all their money. This has caused the foreign exchange to get fatter.

    I hope the situation will reverse but there is a news that UAE has already sent back many people to BD. In a situation like this, govt people should open their eyes to the need for a continuous and massive industrialization of the country. Only industries can provide jobs to our people heavily.

    The rise in foreign exchange has nothing to celebrate. Please read the news in post# 4.
     
    Last edited: Aug 19, 2020 at 3:13 AM
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  4. Aug 19, 2020 at 3:12 AM #4
    bluesky

    bluesky ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,560
    Joined:
    Jun 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +7 / 10,855 / -8
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Japan
    Bangladesh braced to receive hundreds of thousands of returnee migrant workers
    [​IMG]
    Passengers wait in a queue maintaining social distancing as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus to enter the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on June 25, 2020. (AFP)
    Short Url
    https://arab.news/r3z7a

    Updated 29 June 2020
    SHEHAB SUMON
    June 29, 2020
    • Government sets up $85m fund to help reintegrate expats into country’s labor market
    DHAKA: Bangladesh is bracing itself to receive home hundreds of thousands of migrant workers laid off in their host countries due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

    Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, the Bangladeshi minister of foreign affairs, told Arab News on Sunday that the returning workers would be offered training and financial assistance to help them set up their own enterprises.

    “We have created a fund of around $85 million to ease the plight of the returnees. They will be provided with soft loans through the expatriates’ welfare bank to start small businesses here,” he said.

    Earlier this month, the International Organization for Migration warned that due to the global economic and labor crises created by the COVID-19 outbreak, hundreds of thousands of migrant workers would be expected to return to Bangladesh by the end of the year. According to the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), more than 700,000 Bangladeshis left the country last year to work abroad.

    The Bangladeshi Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment said it was finalizing the reintegration plan.

    “We will have a meeting in this regard on Monday. The returnees will be provided with the necessary training through our technical training centers across the country and later on receive soft loans to get self-employed,” Mosharraf Hossain, additional secretary at the ministry’s planning and development wing, told Arab News.

    Shahidul Alam, another ministry additional secretary, said each returnee would receive up to $3,500 without any collateral. “If needed, they will be provided with a fund up to $6,200,” he added.

    Data from Bangladesh-based international NGO BRAC indicated that 87 percent of returnees had no alternative sources of livelihood and more than one-third of them would run out of savings in less than three months.

    “Almost all of them returned home hastily and were initially promised by employers that they would be returned when the situation became normal. But after several months of the pandemic, now they have little hope of joining their work again anytime soon as employers are not sure when they would be able to resume operations,” said Shariful Hasan, head of the migration program at BRAC.

    According to BRAC, around 200,000 Bangladeshi migrant workers returned home between mid-February and mid-March, including 41,000 from Saudi Arabia, 38,000 from the UAE, and 20,000 from other Gulf countries.

    Migration experts believe that Bangladeshi missions in the workers’ host countries, especially in the Gulf, should play a more active role in helping them stay in their duty locations.

    Between mid-April and mid-June, another 17,000 migrant workers returned to Bangladesh from the Middle East and other Asian countries.

    More than 2 million Bangladeshi workers are currently living in Saudi Arabia, which is the most popular destination for them in the Middle East.

    The Middle East is also the main source of Bangladesh’s remittances and its second-largest foreign currency source after the garment sector.

    Last year, $18.32 billion was transferred by Bangladeshi migrant workers, according to BMET, and 73 percent of remittances were sent from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

    “In this context, Bangladeshi missions in the Middle East should make more synchronized and coordinated efforts to ease the plight of the migrants who are struggling with the pandemic situation in GCC countries,” Hasan said.

    Momen said that the Bangladeshi government was trying to help workers stay in their current locations.

    “I have already sent letters to the manpower-receiving governments, including the GCC countries, and requested them to employ the Bangladeshi migrants in some alternative sectors, especially in agriculture and fisheries.

    “But in case of job termination, I also requested the migrants’ receiving countries to pay the workers six months’ salary as compensation,” he added.
     
  5. Aug 19, 2020 at 3:13 AM #5
    Shorisrip

    Shorisrip FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    318
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 580 / -1
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Canada
    Indeed, the government needs to take a more proactive approach to economic growth. The "anglo-Saxon" model of free market growth isn't the most suitable in regards to cultural standards in Bangladesh. The East Asian model in actively playing a role in encouraging corporations and businesses is what the country needs. We're basically at the point Korea was in the 70s, and we need to diverge into light engineering like steel, pharmaceutical and shipbuilding as well as other export oriented sectors such as leather, rather than relying on just textile, which is soon to contract due to rising wages. Electronics also has great potential in Bangladesh, and the government needs to encourage current conglomerates in taking approach towards that industry like Walton has.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 15 (Users: 6, Guests: 9)
  1. Shorisrip ,
  2. bluesky ,
  3. assasiner ,
  4. alimobin memon