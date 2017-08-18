What's new

Foreigner Sees Education Along the Nu River in Nujiang, Yunnan，One of China's Poorest Mountain Regions

Foreigner Sees Education Along the Nu River in Nujiang Ethnic Lisu Autonomous perfecture, Yunnan，One of China's Poorest Mountain Regions

“I travelled to Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan, a place that is basically a tourist heaven, only without the tourists (yet). It's amazingly beautiful and 98% of the land is mountainous. That means lots of places are hard to get to. But there's lots of development going on too, and brand new highways have opened up this year, making it accessible like never before. So, in honour of Teachers' Day in China, I decided to visit an amazing school which gives children in the surrounding area access to high quality education. I joined the school choir, and I also volunteered to give the students a class... It was almost certainly, without a doubt, the worst class those children have ever sat through. ”

 
you really need to stop posting videos from random white trash like the word of god. grow a spine ffs
 
you really need to stop posting videos from random white trash like the word of god. grow a spine ffs
You have a serious inferiority complex problem, when I post foreigns views about China, I never care about their races, white, black, Japanese, Indians.. they are all the same to me when talking about foreigners life in China.
 
You have a serious inferiority complex problem, when I post foreigns views about China, I never care about their races, white, black, Japanese, Indians.. they are all the same to me when talking about foreigners life in China.
umm no, every time you post one of these videos, it's some white weeb. Can't stand uneducated failed trash coming to Asia and have an easy life because people in Asia blindly worship whites.
 
I wish Pakistan's education ministry may learn from these examples.

Pakistan need to spend money to improve the educational facilities, school curriculum, and selection and training of teachers. Selection criteria for teachers should be strict and transparent. Pay scale should be attractive so that more qualified and skilled men and women join this noble profession.
 
umm no, every time you post one of these videos, it's some white weeb. Can't stand uneducated failed trash coming to Asia and have an easy life because people in Asia blindly worship whites.
I also posted videos from Indians, blacks and so on, this is an English language forum and the majority of foreign expats who post English vlogs about China are white, it doesn't mean I perfer white vloggers, I honestly never care about their races when they are talking about China.
It's your deep inferiority complex at work making you misjudge others.
 
I wish Pakistan's education ministry may learn from these examples.

Pakistan need to spend money to improve the educational facilities, school curriculum, and selection and training of teachers. Selection criteria for teachers should be strict and transparent. Pay scale should be attractive so that more qualified and skilled men and women join this noble profession.
The school's facilities are decent but I can see clearly there is a severe shortage of qualified teachers there, you can build up good school infrastrucuture but you can't make good teachers to go to deep mountains to work, basically there's no real life to live there.
 
I also posted videos from Indians, blacks and so on, this is an English language forum and the majority of foreign expats who post English vlogs about China are white, it doesn't mean I perfer white vloggers, I honestly never care about their races when they are talking about China.
It's your deep inferiority complex at work making you misjudge others.
Fair enough but Is it an inferiority complex that I want to see Asians with a backbone?
 
The school's facilities are decent but I can see clearly there is a severe shortage of qualified teachers there, you can build up good school infrastrucuture but you can't make good teachers to go to deep mountains to work, basically there's no real life to live there.
The quality of teaching and teachers' strength will gradually improve. Let the initial batch graduate, hire best out of them, you will find some very good, dedicated and skilled teachers.
 
American Sees Education Along the Nu River in Nujiang, Yunnan，One of China's Poorest Mountain Regions

LOL! Why does your "American" have an obvious British accent?


Edit: Ah these videos of his explains it. Doesn't look like an American flag. Way to go in another deceit of yours. That's a $5 one for sure.

China Loves Basketball, Why doesn't Britain?

A Bite of Britain (What China thinks we eat)
 
you really need to stop posting videos from random white trash like the word of god. grow a spine ffs
That's because there's WAY more to his posts. He is recruited to make and post propaganda. Look at the title of the post but the actual background of the person.
 
Why it is propaganda? The school and the students are fake or something?
LOL! Not noticing the obvious eh?
Why did you add "American" in the title? How did you manage to sneak that in? An "oops!"

You don't seem to be knocking yourself out to correct it.
You going to wait until your edit button doesn't work so you claim helplessness and ignorance?

Screen Shot 2020-09-17 at 1.20.24 PM.jpg

LOL! The Brit has some guide to sex with the local Chinese women videos we can post to give you an incentive to hit the edit button.
 
