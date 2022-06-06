What's new

Foreigner arrested for arson in Greece

Ok,this just now,I'll tell you what they said on TV:

The guy is a British of Africant origin,initially he said he is a Portuguese citizen.

Arrested while trying to start a fire,does not say why he was carrying gas canisters,5 lighters,candles.

The authorities also said he had 5 Pakistani phones(devices or numbers,I don't know)of fake identities and 3 SIM cards.
 

