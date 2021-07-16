Foreign woman asks Hongkong bus driver to "go back to China", the driver tells her she is in China

beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
Foreign woman was stopped trying to get onto a bus in Hongkong because she didn't wear a mask and was with a dog, the woman started to swear at the bus driver and told the driver to " go back to China'. The bus driver politely told her that she is in China, Hongkong is a Chinese city.
Do those stupid westerners still believe Hongkong is one of their colonies where they can just go ahead and do whatever they feel like doing?
