Foreign woman asks Hongkong bus driver to "go back to China", the driver tells her she is in China

Foreign woman was stopped trying to get onto a bus in Hongkong because she didn't wear a mask and was with a dog, the woman started to swear at the bus driver and told the driver to " go back to China'. The bus driver politely told her that she is in China, Hongkong is a Chinese city.Do those stupid westerners still believe Hongkong is one of their colonies where they can just go ahead and do whatever they feel like doing?