Foreign Trade Data for August 2022 turkey

Foreign Trade Data for August 2022​



02 September 2022
In August 2022, compared to the same month of the previous year;
  • Exports increased by 13.2% to 21 billion 341 million dollars,
  • Imports increased by 40.8% to 32 billion 618 million dollars,
  • Foreign trade volume increased by 28.4% to 53 billion 959 million dollars,

In the January-August period of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year;
  • Exports increased by 18.3% to 165 billion 672 million dollars,
  • Imports increased by 40.7% to 239 billion 127 million dollars,
  • Foreign trade volume increased by 30.6% to 404 billion 799 million dollars,
Click here for the August data bulletin .
U

