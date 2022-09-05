Foreign Trade Data for August 2022 turkey

Foreign Trade Data for August 2022
In August 2022, compared to the same month of the previous year;
- Exports increased by 13.2% to 21 billion 341 million dollars,
- Imports increased by 40.8% to 32 billion 618 million dollars,
- Foreign trade volume increased by 28.4% to 53 billion 959 million dollars,
In the January-August period of 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year;
- Exports increased by 18.3% to 165 billion 672 million dollars,
- Imports increased by 40.7% to 239 billion 127 million dollars,
- Foreign trade volume increased by 30.6% to 404 billion 799 million dollars,