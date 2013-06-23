What's new

Foreign tourists in Pakistan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,628
51
72,628
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Clara Arrighi in Lahore, Pakistan.
Yesterday at 8:45am ·



When was told I was going to Pakistan I started to think about all the reasons not to go, how to convince my office not to send me. I did not want to spend the next six months of my life in between mud roads and traffic, dirt and smelly donkeys. I definitely did not want to share my time with radical people, extremists, and walk around all covered.

“Prepare to get sick and food poisoned,” they told me. “You should change your job”. "No, I´ve never been to Pakistan but I´ve been to Bangladesh and I know its the same”… or India, or Afghanistan.

Luckily, someone also told me: "When you go to Pakistan you cry two times: when you are sent there and when you have to leave”. Seven months afterwards I indeed have cried two times. The untouched gorgeous beauty of Pakistan is impossible to describe with words. Everything in this country is untouched; the nature, the culture, the cities. Women in their colorfoul dresses and the way they allow their Pashminas to fall loose over their heads, showing their dark hair. Men playing cricket, such a refined English sport to be played in white clothes drinking high tea, is here the street sport by far, played in every corner of every street. I have climbed stunning mountains, swam in incredible clear lakes amidst the most beautiful hills, visited majestic mosques and drank uncountable types of chai. I tasted lots of different dishes. I did not get myself sick or food poisoned at all, but I definitely got myself a bellyache for not being able to stop eating such delicious food! And the mangoes, oh the mangoes.

However… it doesn’t matter how beautiful a country is, you will always remember how it made you feel. And this is what makes the difference in Pakistan. I have never seen so much hospitality anywhere in the world. Incredibly warm people, genuinely kind. I have never felt so welcomed. There is this tendency to smile. A society that has been for so many years oppressed and still can be so tolerant.

I challenge you to come to Pakistan and don´t like it. Cause, so far, I haven´t met anyone who didn´t. I spent seven beautiful months in Pakistan and I encourage everyone to give this amazing country a chance.

Shukria Pakistan!


https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?...891908152.1073741826.551518151&type=3&theater
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,628
51
72,628
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Over the years, Karachi was portrayed in a very negative way and not many times have we seen the city being showcased as the hub of diversity, food & music.

“From Karachi With Love” is the story of Monika Masaj, a Polish traveler who recent came to Pakistan and has started loving it already. The documentary showcases her experience in Karachi and what she discovered about it’s culture.

Featuring Monika Masaj "From Karachi, With Love."


 
P

Prawnsroo

FULL MEMBER
Oct 20, 2016
104
0
105
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What a coincidence I had a day of today and watching the videos on youtube :D always great to learn about visitors experience! Keep coming fellas!!!
 
خره مينه لګته وي

خره مينه لګته وي

FULL MEMBER
Jul 7, 2014
1,618
0
2,076
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
and not to forget those mountaineers who visit Pakistan to climb K-2 Mountain or nanga parbat or Nameless Tower, Trango Towers...

The Summit Official Trailer (HD) K2, Documentary

K2 with a Drone: The World High Altitude Record 2016!

Cold..11 mins but it's worth watching...


Pakistan: K2 Concordia Trek



K2 South: Magic Line



K2 : Climbing


The Great Karakoram Traverse Trek





Hunza Patundass Trek


K2: The king in the north - Pakistan
 
S

Samurai_assassin

FULL MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
1,965
2
1,677
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
In know an English college lecturer who was very fond of travelling to many parts of the world. During the height of the trouble in Pakistan 2009 he travelled to Gilgit Baltistan and on his return he had not a single negative thing to say about the country or it's people despite the constant bad press by the media. Since then he has visited Pakistan 2 more times.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ghazi52 Is Pakistan ready for foreign tourists ? Pakistan Tourism 94
War Thunder Pakistan lifts restrictions on visiting tourists sites for foreigners Pakistan Economy 5
BHarwana Number of foreign tourists arrival in Pakistan regain upward trend Pakistan Economy 34
MultaniGuy Foreign tourists to Pakistan more than triple since 2013 Strategic & Foreign Affairs 16
salnamnaseem07 Pakistan is Most Beautiful Country in the World - Foreign Tourist Pakistan Tourism 31
Muhammad29psy Foreign Tourist in Pakistan: Interviews in Gilgit Baltistan by Omar Khalid Butt of PTV world Social & Current Events 8
Dannytoro Foreign tourist visiting Pakistan. What is the safest way? Pakistan Tourism 20
mirage2K Gunmen kill nine foreign tourists and their guide in northern Pakistan Central & South Asia 3
beijingwalker If you are just a foreign tourist without political agenda, you can enjoy Xinjiang as they do China & Far East 4
D Foreign tourists face hostility in India amid coronavirus panic COVID-19 Coronavirus 6

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top