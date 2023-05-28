Foreign Technologies in the C919

Get Ya Wig Split
It's due to certification with the FAA, and also to keep the trade balanced. Except for the engines, there is nothing that is too complex. Most of the components are made in China from their local JVs. But since the start of the trade war, China does not give a damn anymore, we used to close an eye to. Balance the trade so US can earn some money to buy our stuff. And FAA certification is not a must anymore, we will ban FAA certification in the future if there is no mutual recognition. I believe Europe have mutual recognition with China.
Not a meaningful analysis. Nowadays, any complex product has inputs from all over the world. For example,
|The following is a list of some of the biggest suppliers on the 787, where they are based and what they are producing.
UNITED STATESGeneral Electric (engines, electronics via Smiths UK)
Spirit Aerosystems (forward fuselage, flight deck, nose)
Honeywell International (flight control electronics)
Rockwell Collins (flight deck display)
Hamilton Sundstrand, a unit of United Technologies (internal power systems)
Vought Aircraft Industries, owned by Carlyle Group (aft fuselage)
Goodrich Corp (wheels, brakes)
Moog Inc (flight control actuators)
Hexcel (composite materials)
BRITAINRolls-Royce (engines)
Ultra Electronics (wing ice protection)
GKN (composites)
FRANCELatecoere (passenger doors)
Messier-Dowty, part of Safran (landing gear structure)
Thales (in-flight entertainment system)
GERMANYDiehl (cabin lighting)
ITALYAlenia Aeronautica, part of Finmeccanica (horizontal stabilizer, central fuselage)
JAPANToray Industries (carbon composite fiber)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (wings)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (forward fuselage)
Fuji Heavy Industries (centre wing box)
Bridgestone (tires)
Matsushita (cabin services system)
SOUTH KOREAKAL-ASD, a unit of Korean Air (raked wing tips)
SWEDENSaab Aerostructures (cargo doors)
It's due to certification with the FAA,