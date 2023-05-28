What's new

Foreign Technologies in the C919

Well at least it's a good start in this industry. Eventually China will come back with 100% indigenous programs in a matter of few years like they have always done.
 
It's due to certification with the FAA, and also to keep the trade balanced. Except for the engines, there is nothing that is too complex. Most of the components are made in China from their local JVs. But since the start of the trade war, China does not give a damn anymore, we used to close an eye to. Balance the trade so US can earn some money to buy our stuff. And FAA certification is not a must anymore, we will ban FAA certification in the future if there is no mutual recognition. I believe Europe have mutual recognition with China.
 
While this is 100% correct, and the C919 shouldn't be called a complete or even near complete indigenous plane, it is however a very good important first step to a complete 100% Chinese plane.

This is also probably the cheapest and easiest way to develop new plane, as it gives China valuable data so they can develop their own versions of the tech being used.

We already know they've developed an alternative engine for the CFM LEAP-1 which is going through testing, they're probably working on the other tech as we speak.
 
I am pretty sure there will be another thread like Chinese are not allowing market to run normally by trying to make everything indegenously.

eg., "MIC 2025 threat"
www.cfr.org

Is ‘Made in China 2025’ a Threat to Global Trade?

China’s industrial policy is aimed at rapidly expanding its high-tech sectors and developing its advanced manufacturing base. The plan is seen as a threat by President Trump, and could escalate the t…
www.cfr.org www.cfr.org
 
Not a meaningful analysis. Nowadays, any complex product has inputs from all over the world. For example,

The following is a list of some of the biggest suppliers on the 787, where they are based and what they are producing.

UNITED STATES​

General Electric (engines, electronics via Smiths UK)

Spirit Aerosystems (forward fuselage, flight deck, nose)

Honeywell International (flight control electronics)

Rockwell Collins (flight deck display)

Hamilton Sundstrand, a unit of United Technologies (internal power systems)


Vought Aircraft Industries, owned by Carlyle Group (aft fuselage)

Goodrich Corp (wheels, brakes)

Moog Inc (flight control actuators)

Hexcel (composite materials)

BRITAIN​

Rolls-Royce (engines)

Ultra Electronics (wing ice protection)

GKN (composites)

FRANCE​

Latecoere (passenger doors)


Messier-Dowty, part of Safran (landing gear structure)

Thales (in-flight entertainment system)

GERMANY​

Diehl (cabin lighting)

ITALY​

Alenia Aeronautica, part of Finmeccanica (horizontal stabilizer, central fuselage)

JAPAN​

Toray Industries (carbon composite fiber)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (wings)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (forward fuselage)


Fuji Heavy Industries (centre wing box)

Bridgestone (tires)

Matsushita (cabin services system)

SOUTH KOREA​

KAL-ASD, a unit of Korean Air (raked wing tips)

SWEDEN​

Saab Aerostructures (cargo doors)

Does this make Boeing just an assembler, er, System Integrator?
www.reuters.com

FACTBOX: Global supply chain for Boeing's 787

A strike by machinists at Boeing Co almost certainly means that the troubled 787 Dreamliner will fall further behind schedule. The project, which is key to Boeing's financial future, is already around 18 months behind the original delivery plan, due to a series of problems...
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
I'm not sure why you think that is one-sided.

Planes that fly in Europe need to be certified by EASA
Planes that fly in China need to be certified by CAAC.
Planes that fly in Australia need to be certified by CASA.
Planes that fly in Brazil need to be certified by ANAC.

the list goes on...
The FAA is just one of many..however it is likely some countries use the FAA as their certifier.
 

