Foreign tech companies swarm to Shanghai exhibition

Foreign tech companies swarm to Shanghai exhibition​

Over 200 American companies including leading semiconductor outfits defied Biden’s ‘decoupling’ policy to tout their wares
By SCOTT FOSTERNOVEMBER 11, 2022

1668150396463.png

The China International Import Exhibition (CIIE) was widely attended by foreign tech companies. Image: Twitter
Foreign tech companies from AMD to Zeiss have been showing their products at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai over the past week, promoting their hard-won business in China while certain politicians seek to destroy it. The fifth annual China International Import Exhibition (CIIE) was held from November 5-10 with hundreds of […]
asiatimes.com

