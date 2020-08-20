/ Register

  • Thursday, August 20, 2020

Foreign Secretary Shringla meets Prime Minister Hasina in Dhaka

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by bluesky, Aug 20, 2020 at 3:07 PM.

    bluesky

    bluesky ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,569
    Joined:
    Jun 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +7 / 10,873 / -8
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Japan
    http://ddnews.gov.in/international/...f,committed development partner of Bangladesh.

    Foreign Secretary Shringla meets Prime Minister Hasina in Dhaka
    • 19-08-2020 | 3:08 pm
      [​IMG]
      Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Gonobhaban on Tuesday night.

      Confirming this High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das said that Foreign Secretary Shringla conveyed the message to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that Bangladesh and India have deep relations and India will continue to be a committed development partner of Bangladesh.

      Talking to a small group of media persons in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das said that India has a special and close relationship with Bangladesh which is reflected in the fact that Foreign Secretary has come to meet the Prime Minister with this message despite the ongoing pandemic.

      During the meeting of Foreign Secretary with Prime Minister Hasina various aspects of bilateral relationship including development partnership, enhancing connectivity, assistance on COVID-19, and post COVID-19 cooperation to revive economy were discussed. Satisfaction was expressed that despite the covid pandemic, both sides could sustain momentum in bilateral ties particularly in the areas of connectivity and trade.

      This is the second visit of Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Bangladesh this year after taking over as the Foreign Secretary of India. He had earlier paid a visit to Bangladesh in March in connection with the planned visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib centenary celebration which could not take place due to the outbreak of Corona pandemic.

    [​IMG]
    Indian Foreign Secretary meets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka
    Date:
    8/18/2020 11:28:24 PM
    (MENAFN - NewsIn.Asia) Dhaka, August 18 (The Daily Star): Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today and discussed the post Covid-19 economic recovery and assistance, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das said.

    Speaking at a media briefing at Hotel Sonargaon in the capital, Riva said Shringla came to Dhaka to convey the message that India and Bangladesh have deep relations and that Delhi will continue to be a development partner of Dhaka.

    "India has special and close relations with Bangladesh. Therefore, the foreign secretary has come to meet the prime minister with this message in an unofficial type of visit even during this pandemic," she said, adding that PM Hasina appreciated the visit.

    Shringla met Hasina at the Gono Bhaban around 7:30pm. The meeting, which was scheduled to begin at 3:30pm, lasted for an hour. The briefing was also delayed by two hours and started around 9:30pm.
     
