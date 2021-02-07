Foreign power planning to attack India's identity asociated with tea : PM Modi

Foreign powers planning to attack India's identity associated with tea: PM Modi in Assam



Noting that people are trying to "defame" India at the world stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that some foreign powers are planning to attack India's identity associated with the tea. Speaking at an event in Sonitpur's Dhekiajuli, P



rime Minister Modi said, "People who are conspiring to defame India have stooped so low that they are not sparing even Indian tea... Some documents have come up revealing that some foreign powers are planning to attack India's identity associated with tea. Will you accept this attack?" "We must answer everyone who has decided to ruin the image of our tea and everyone who supports such conspiracies. India will not let these conspiracies win," he added.



ET Online | 07 Feb 2021, 02:58PM IST