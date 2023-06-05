Foreign Policy: The U.S. Ups the Ante in Bangladesh

The U.S. Ups the Ante in Bangladesh
In recent years, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has cracked down hard on the political opposition, the free press, and broader dissent. Bangladesh’s two previous elections, in 2014 and 2018, were marred by allegations of rigging.
Although harsh, the new U.S. measure isn’t surprising. Many members of Bangladesh’s political class travel regularly to the United States; some, including Hasina, have family members there. The Biden administration has made Bangladesh an example of its values-based foreign policy, which emphasizes promoting human rights and democracy overseas. U.S. officials have applied this approach selectively—Washington has said little publicly about democratic backsliding in New Delhi, for example. But in Bangladesh, the policy has been robust and consistent.
The Biden administration has sought to strengthen its relationship with Bangladesh, in part to reduce the country’s reliance on Chinese economic support. But the United States has put democracy at the forefront of all bilateral engagement with Bangladesh. U.S. officials have criticized democratic backsliding in Dhaka, and Washington hasn’t been afraid to back up its criticism with a big stick: In 2021, it sanctioned the Rapid Action Battalion, a Bangladeshi paramilitary force, for human rights violations.
Biden administration officials speak of the importance of free and fair elections in Bangladesh, but in private add they don’t want to have to decide if U.S. policy toward the country changes in the event of a rigged vote. The new visa policy, a strong incentive for Bangladesh’s political leaders to ensure free and fair elections, is likely aimed at avoiding that decision.
U.S. efforts to promote democracy in Bangladesh have been shaky, and Dhaka hasn’t responded kindly to Washington’s implied criticism. Some contacts in Bangladesh suggest the United States is fed up with Hasina’s ruling Awami League party and would prefer that the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party win in January. In a parliamentary speech last month, Hasina indirectly accused Washington of trying to oust her government.
The visa policy pointedly applies to “any” individual that hinders free and fair elections. Government and opposition leaders in Bangladesh have both reacted favorably to the policy, with each suggesting the other side is in the crosshairs. Values-based foreign policy may provoke U.S. tensions with Bangladesh, but this latest measure could defuse them.
U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas depicted the policy as a success for public diplomacy, showing that both Washington and Dhaka agree on the need for free and fair elections. Still, it’s worth asking why the Biden administration has made Dhaka a focus of its democracy promotion, especially given the risk of friction in a relationship that Washington is keen to strengthen. Bangladesh is neither a competitor like China nor a pariah state like Myanmar.
The answer may be simple. The United States believes that Bangladesh has not addressed its long-standing concerns about human rights and democracy, which predate the Biden administration. Recent actions could merely reflect policy continuity—and a tightening of the screws.
It’s also clear that one of the risks of pushing the democracy agenda in Bangladesh—driving it closer to China—may be exaggerated. In recent years, the United States was Bangladesh’s top export destination and its biggest source of foreign direct investment. Dhaka may value Chinese infrastructure support, but its commercial partnership with Washington is also critical. Moreover, Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoy close relations; Dhaka seeks to balance relations with all three powers.
Geopolitical considerations aside, a potential policy conundrum looms for Washington: What if Bangladesh’s 2024 election is not free or fair, despite the new U.S. visa measure? At that point, Washington may have to do what it hopes to avoid and reassess its policy toward Dhaka.
