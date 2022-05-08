What's new

Foreign Policy if PTI wins again.

Dear members!

I wanted to get your opinion that if there is a scenario in which PTI again comes in power with majority and as I concluded from IK's recent remarks he wants to do deals for oil,gas and wheat with russia and expand his relations with them. He often cites India as an example.

What is your view is he thinking in the right direction?

USA and needs India to counter China so they turn a blind eye towards their relation with russia. But would Pakistan also get such a treatment?

If not are we in a position to endure sanctions?

What do you propose that should be done to negotiate this situation?

Ik thinks that starting from Afghan jehad, war against Taliban was wrong. What's your view on it?

Or do you think that these wars were in our interest but we didn't get the credit and benefits we should have?

What should be Pakistan's policy regarding Afgh and Iran?
 
When he wins we can discuss it. At this rate the present so called government is sending Pakistan down the black hole.
The wait won’t be long.
 
Our institutions and our friendly countries can’t afford to see nutter like him in power again. These matters are beyond your understanding so don’t push it, you will get migraine.
 
Its for Pakistanis to decide you moron, not for any other country. What kind of idiot would even put up an argument like this. Have you got no shame left?
As for the institutions, if they haven't learned their lesson yet, then they are also up for a rude awakening. Unlike you, we live in Pakistan and we will not let others impose their will on us.
 
Imran Khan would win. Question is whether he will get 3/4 majority or not.

I think he won’t.

As for foreign policy, he will need to tone down his anti US rhetoric. Keep his tongue in check and have good relations with all countries including Russia, China, US, EU.

No two ways about it.
 
As i said these matters are beyond your understanding so don’t waste your time.
 
I don’t think anyone ever talked about burning bridges with US. However Pakistan’s relationship with any country, be it the US, should not come at the expense of Pakistan’s interest.
 
IK has only one bullet agenda on FP and he could not care less if he is in power or not. He's proven to be a pretty hard nut to crack, perhaps impossible and by putting his life on the line, he's proven it for real.

-Independent pressure-free policy only in interest of Pakistan.

He will pursue just that. No compromises.

Relations with China and Russia will again be on the forefront. The reason is IK has said time and again that for developing nations Chinese model is best suited because of their uplifting of poor in record time. He will keep pursuing that because it's his #1 agenda in revival of Pakistan - uplift of poor and turn around of economy using untapped potential. Ties with Russia were purely based on Pakistan's interest in energy and food security so he will not back off from that either. Central asia and middle east relations will follow.

The challenge will be balancing EU and US especially after regime change op by slaves of west. I think he will soften his tone towards US and EU as he wants to emphasize that he is not anti-US or EU. Although in short term, there's not much hope considering what US is used to treating Pakistan like. But If anyone can pull off a balanced FP in which US / EU respect Pakistan and trade goes on, it's only IK who can do that. His thesis on that front is that US needs Pakistan more than the other way. If Pakistan can break free from slavery of US, then US will join you automatically in its own interest. US cannot just walk off from Pakistan like a divorce.

I'm completely certain he will pull it off.

As of now, except US and some EU countries, China, Russia, Middle east, central asia, Turkey, Far east, all want to see IK back in power - including 90% of Pakistani public.
 
Exactly, USA always helped Pakistan from Fighter jets, Artillery, Radars, Economy, Immigration, Education etc etc. Any sane person will choose USA friendship over madman Niazi.
 
Yep can you imagine deciding the course your country takes due to the wishes of others, it’s called slavery.
What’s hilarious that the donkeygovernment sold out for the smallest purse in history.
US engines blocked.
Military aid suspended.
No trade or arms deal.
No let off from the FATF list.

Wtf did they actually get aside a free family pass at Disney World?
 

