Foreign Policy if PTI wins again.

IK has only one bullet agenda on FP and he could not care less if he is in power or not. He's proven to be a pretty hard nut to crack, perhaps impossible and by putting his life on the line, he's proven it for real.



-Independent pressure-free policy only in interest of Pakistan.



He will pursue just that. No compromises.



Relations with China and Russia will again be on the forefront. The reason is IK has said time and again that for developing nations Chinese model is best suited because of their uplifting of poor in record time. He will keep pursuing that because it's his #1 agenda in revival of Pakistan - uplift of poor and turn around of economy using untapped potential. Ties with Russia were purely based on Pakistan's interest in energy and food security so he will not back off from that either. Central asia and middle east relations will follow.



The challenge will be balancing EU and US especially after regime change op by slaves of west. I think he will soften his tone towards US and EU as he wants to emphasize that he is not anti-US or EU. Although in short term, there's not much hope considering what US is used to treating Pakistan like. But If anyone can pull off a balanced FP in which US / EU respect Pakistan and trade goes on, it's only IK who can do that. His thesis on that front is that US needs Pakistan more than the other way. If Pakistan can break free from slavery of US, then US will join you automatically in its own interest. US cannot just walk off from Pakistan like a divorce.



I'm completely certain he will pull it off.



As of now, except US and some EU countries, China, Russia, Middle east, central asia, Turkey, Far east, all want to see IK back in power - including 90% of Pakistani public.