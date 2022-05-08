Foreign Policy if PTI wins again.

Dear members!
I wanted to get your opinion that if there is a scenario in which PTI again comes in power with majority and as I concluded from IK's recent remarks he wants to do deals for oil,gas and wheat with russia and expand his relations with them. He often cites India as an example.
What is your view is he thinking in the right direction?
USA and needs India to counter China so they turn a blind eye towards their relation with russia. But would Pakistan also get such a treatment?
If not are we in a position to endure sanctions?
What do you propose that should be done to negotiate this situation?
Ik thinks that starting from Afghan jehad, war against Taliban was wrong. What's your view on it?
Or do you think that these wars were in our interest but we didn't get the credit and benefits we should have?
What should be Pakistan's policy regarding Afgh and Iran?
