Foreign outflows approach $1.6bn

Total gross divestment during March 2020 has just reached $1.579 billion, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP),

The month of March has seen a significant amount of money leave the country.

Foreign investors divested $95 million of T-bills on March 24, divested $92 million on March 20, divested $47 million on March 17 and $222 million on March 13.

Similarly, on March 12, foreign investors divested $166 million; on March 11, foreign investors divested $251 million net worth of T-bills, while on March 10, foreign investors divested $136 million of T-bills.

In fact, many developed countries are divesting from emerging markets due to the COVID-19 crisis, in order to have liquidity.