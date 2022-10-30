Foreign operators at port may undermine security: Businessmen Neighbouring India initially hired foreign operators for their port but later replaced them with local operators, said businessman

30 October, 2022, 08:25 pmLast modified: 30 October, 2022, 10:24 pmPhoto: TBSPhoto: TBSForeigners will take thousands of crores of taka out of the country by investing very little while skilled operators of our country are managing ports of international standard in the country as well as abroad, they said at a roundtable held at The Business Standard's office in Eskaton.Neighbouring India initially hired foreign operators at their ports, but was later forced to take it back, they added at the event titled "How Chattogram Port Can Be Turned Into A Regional Hub".However, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury assured that the government is thinking about foreign investment with the priority of protecting the security interests of the country first."The issue of Chattogram port is significant. We cannot just say that we will bring any foreign company here. The chairman of the port knows very well the threat to port security if a foreign company works in a KPI establishment," said Amirul Haque, managing director of Seacom Group."You cannot just buy shares of Singapore Port or King Abdul Aziz Port if you want. Whether the Chattogram port authority will run the port on their own or by five other operators, should be decided by the port authorities and local stakeholders. But, they cannot just bring in foreign operators," he added.He pointed out that in close vicinity of the port, there are bases of Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force and an international airport and the port authority must take it into account before appointing any foreign operators at NCT and newly built PCT.Addressing the state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Amirul Haque said, "Honourable minister, you promised us a bay terminal. At least one station should be done by next year. We don't want any foreign operators for the bay terminal. The Chattogram port will implement the bay terminal with various companies as associates or holding companies."The speakers also floated the idea of forming a limited company to manage the port.They suggested a separate company for the port operation so that common people can participate there.Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association Vice President Khairul Alam Sujan read the keynote article on the occasion."The port has its own officers and about 6,000 employees. Around 15,000 workers are involved in the operations of the port, including officers and employees employed under various operators. Bringing in foreign companies as the operation will mean the money will go out of the country," he said."The operational activities of Chattogram port are running smoothly thanks to the skilled operators in NCT and CCT. The government should emphasise on improving their skills and increasing the number of operators," Khairul Alam said, adding "We should think about how to port operation smoother by bringing technology not foreign companies."Businessmen said that not only the Chattogram Port, Mongla Port, Pangao Inland Container Terminal, Dhaka Kamalapur ICD are contributing to the operation of the port in various areas.Former director of Chattogram Chamber Mahfuzul Haque Shah said, "Domestic operators are working efficiently in our country. They are also working in Dubai. The efficiency of our domestic operators has increased. Before hiring domestic or foreign companies, it should be seen whether the work of the port is hindered."Director of Bangladesh Inland Container Depot Association Captain Kamrul Islam Majumder said, "We can make the deals to have our workforce trained by foreign operators."Professor Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, chairman of Department of Development Studies said, "Bay of Bengal is a very significant in today's time. It is very important to discuss how we will use the resources of this region and what strategy we will take to use that resource or whether we have that capability. That requires an inclusive independent policy, which requires an understanding of national security."State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said that the government's job is to show the way, everyone's job is to follow the path."Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken risks, invested and invited foreign investment for the maritime sector. She has recently employed an advisor for the development of the Private Sector," said the minister."We get scared when we hear about foreigners. But we live in a global village where we have deals with many countries. As we have a patriot government in power, we have to have faith in the government. Foreign investment will be brought by protecting the interests of the country," he assured.Inam Ahmed, editor of The Business Standard, delivered the welcome address at the roundtable moderated by Sharier Khan, executive editor of the business daily.Chattogram Port Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, recently retired member (Planning and Admin) of Chattogram Port Zafar Alam, FBCCI Director Prithi Chakraborty, General Secretary of Bangladesh Economic Association Prof Ainul Islam, Bangladesh Shipping Agent Association Chairman Syed Mohammad Arif, Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association President Kabir Ahmed and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Export Association Executive President Mohammad Hatem and Chattogram Chamber Director Anjan Shekhar Dash attended the event.