Foreign Office 'looking into' reports of action by Pakistan in Afghanistan

Tahir Khan | AgenciesPublished April 16, 2022




1
The Foreign Office on Saturday said it was "looking into" reports of alleged action by Pakistani forces in the eastern Afghan provinces of Kunar and Khost.
The FO's response was to claims made by an Afghan government official and a resident in Kunar province that Pakistani forces fired rockets early today, leaving six people dead.
“Five children and a woman were killed and a man wounded,” provincial director of information Najibullah Hassan Abdaal alleged.
Ehsanullah, a resident of Shelton district where the alleged attack reportedly took place, said it was carried out by Pakistani military aircraft. Ehsanullah goes by one name as many Afghans do.
Another Afghan government official alleged that a pre-dawn bombardment was carried out in Afghanistan's Khost province near the border with Pakistan.
The official, on condition of anonymity, alleged that "Pakistani helicopters bombarded four villages" in Khost, adding that "there were casualties".
An Afghan tribal elder from Khost, Gul Markhan, also spoke to the AFP regarding the incident in Khost.
Pakistan's ambassador in Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, has so far not responded to queries about allegations from the Afghan side and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has not yet issued a statement in this regard.
Also today, an Afghan Foreign Ministry statement said Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Deputy Defence Minister Mullah Shirin Akhund met with the Pakistani ambassador and “condemned the recent attacks on Khost and Kunar provinces, stressing prevention of such acts".
“Minister Muttaqi said all military violations, including that in Khost and Kunar must be prevented as such acts deteriorate relations between the two countries, allowing antagonists to misuse the situation leading to undesired consequences,” the statement said.
It added the Pakistani envoy was given a strong demarche.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also condemned the alleged attacks.
"IEA (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) calls on the Pakistani side not to test the patience of Afghans on such issues."
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515348809299202051

He added: "Problems between the two countries must be resolved through political means."
MNA Mohsin Dawar also raised the issue in today's National Assembly session, terming the reported incident as a "highly tragic one".
He claimed that the alleged victims were internally displaced persons from North Waziristan who had crossed into Afghanistan before the start of Zarb-i-Azab.
"Yesterday night, Pakistan Army and air force's planes carried out bombardments across the Afghan border and over 40 people were martyred in that," the MNA said.
On Friday, the Pakistan army said terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Pak-Afghan border in the general area of Isham, North Waziristan District, martyring seven Pakistani security men.
“Own troops initiated a prompt response, effectively engaged and killed four terrorists. However, during an intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR had said.
Pakistan has long been saying that the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has been using Afghan soil for attacks on Pakistani border posts.
 
ISPR should've controlled the narrative from the very beginning by giving a statement.

By keeping quiet you allow other voices to be heard, who likely have harmful intentions in mind.

To think that PAF would be wasting resources and money to attack refugees or civilians is far fetched. We are already restricted on resources and that would be of no benefit to us.
 
ISPR should've controlled the narrative from the very beginning by giving a statement.

By keeping quiet you allow other voices to be heard, who likely have harmful intentions in mind.

To think that PAF would be wasting resources and money to attack refugees or civilians is far fetched. We are already restricted on resources and that would be of no benefit to us.
Million dollar question. Does the current military leadership( mostly Army) know how to do thier job?
If yes, we wouldnt have 100+ casualities since the begining of this year.
 
Million dollar question. Does the current military leadership( mostly Army) know how to do thier job?
If yes, we wouldnt have 100+ casualities since the begining of this year.
PAF certainly does, otherwise you wouldn't be celebrating 2019 so proudly...

The army's focus seems to be somewhere else at the moment rather than where it actually should be
 
PAF certainly does, otherwise you wouldn't be celebrating 2019 so proudly...

The army's focus seems to be somewhere else at the moment rather than where it actually is
exactly.

the issue is that ispr is controlled by the army.
 

