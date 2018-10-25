What's new

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Moscow visit to attend the meeting

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Moscow today Wednesday on two-day visit to attend the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

He is paying the visit on the invitation of his Russian Counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the Foreign Minister will also have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of SCO-CFM meeting. Pakistan has been actively working to achieve SCO's multi-sectorial agenda through various mechanisms.


FM Qureshi to leave for Moscow on Wednesday

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Moscow today Wednesday on two-day visit to attend the meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi tests positive for COVID-19
LIVE | Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi media talk
White supremacist Twitter-Reporter attacks Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
Indian foreign minister run away from shah mahmoid qurashi
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi COMPLETE Press Conference | Befitting Reply to INDIA
Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi official statement about Pak India current situation
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for another important foreign policy tour
World saw Imran bowling googly on Kartarpur | Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi complete speech
PM ImranKhan's visit to China was successful | Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi press conferenc
Kashmir was never part of India | Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses Kashmir Conference

