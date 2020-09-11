Foreign Minister of Bahrain in Israel Occupied Jerusalem

The Arabs are under intense pressure from the Jewish-controlled Western media. They really have no choice in the matter.



For example the dubai royal family has been aggressively defamed with stories of runaways and struggles in the royal family. The choice was clear - either buy time for another power to rise (namely China+Russia) by siding with Israel now, or be sanctioned and humiliated in the Western press before anyone can save you. The US deep state essentially waged a war without bullets on the Arabs, and they surrendered now to live and fight another day. I don't blame them.



The good news is Pakistan is already a poor country with weak trade ties, and therefore US threats are not as effective as with the wealthy Arab states.