Foreign Minister of Bahrain in Israel Occupied Jerusalem

Jan 8, 2019
The Arabs are under intense pressure from the Jewish-controlled Western media. They really have no choice in the matter.

For example the dubai royal family has been aggressively defamed with stories of runaways and struggles in the royal family. The choice was clear - either buy time for another power to rise (namely China+Russia) by siding with Israel now, or be sanctioned and humiliated in the Western press before anyone can save you. The US deep state essentially waged a war without bullets on the Arabs, and they surrendered now to live and fight another day. I don't blame them.

The good news is Pakistan is already a poor country with weak trade ties, and therefore US threats are not as effective as with the wealthy Arab states.
 
Jan 5, 2015
Zionist Arabs are living off the blood of dead Palestinians. Good luck losers.
If you love so much Palestinian people, come and marry one to give them citizenship to your country :enjoy:.

What is the sense of countries crying about Palestinian people as they dont give free pass to their countries? They use Palestinian people suffering to gain people support, but they really dont worry about Palestinian people.
 
Oct 29, 2016
Survival to age 65, male (% of cohort)

West Bank and Gaza 78%
World 74%
Pakistan 69%

Survival to age 65, male (% of cohort) | Data

Survival to age 65, male (% of cohort) from The World Bank: Data
data.worldbank.org data.worldbank.org
Didn't your uncle Hitler put out similar stats. That your were going for a shower.
Ask yourself. Is this what prophet Moses taught you. Is this what God wanted from you? Is this the teachings of the Torah? If not then wait for the oncoming slaughter of your people
 
Nov 27, 2017
Shameful Arab leaders, just for small worldly material gain, forgot that they all are accountable in front of Allah for their good or bad deeds. No matter how corrupt and sinful Pakistanis are, we all understand and have a solid belief in the key Islam pillar; we are accountable for all our actions in front of Allah in the last days of judgment. Pakistan may be the last one in the world to accept Isreal, but inshallah, Isreal will vanish from the map before this time come.
 
