/ Register

  • Thursday, August 23, 2018

Foreign Minister expresses hope of winning Kulbushan case

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Norwegian, Aug 23, 2018 at 6:00 PM.

  1. Aug 23, 2018 at 6:00 PM #1
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,386
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +19 / 14,030 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    Foreign Minister expresses hope of winning Kulbushan case

    KARACHI: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday relayed that Pakistan has concrete proofs against Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav and will triumph in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), reported Express News.

    “Pakistan will present it’s stance effectively in the international court,” he said while speaking to the media in Multan. “Unfortunately Pakistan did not have a foreign minister for four years.”

    Pakistan’s foreign policy will be made at Foreign Office, says Qureshi

    Qureshi added that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan represented the common man’s emotions in his first address to the nation. He said PM Imran took big decisions in the first cabinet meeting that required public’s support.

    “The nation must be ready. Some bitter decisions will have to be taken. Imran Khan has requested the public for support. Economic issues need attention while the situation is very complicated and challenges are also faced on the foreign front,” he stated.

    FM Qureshi thanked the Indian prime minister for congratulating the Pakistani people and maintained that the international community desired peace in Afghanistan.

    Govt trying to bring Aafia Siddiqui back home, says Qureshi

    The foreign minister also urged the need to utilise the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) forum effectively in order to solve issues faced by the Muslim Ummah.

    “We will raise a voice against blasphemy in the OIC and inform the world about the Muslim community’s emotions,” he said before concluding his address
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 23, 2018 at 7:10 PM #2
    Oscar

    Oscar ADVISORS

    Messages:
    29,103
    Joined:
    Mar 28, 2009
    Ratings:
    +298 / 51,393 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    @Norwegian
    Future statements of the government of Pakistan no longer need to be in siasat.
    They now represent the state and matters of state are in the sections defined for them.
     
  3. Aug 23, 2018 at 7:36 PM #3
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    23,401
    Joined:
    Apr 5, 2017
    Ratings:
    +6 / 19,646 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Publish the Dossier on him so each Pakistani Knows
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 0, Guests: 2)