Foreign Minister expresses hope of winning Kulbushan case KARACHI: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday relayed that Pakistan has concrete proofs against Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav and will triumph in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), reported Express News. “Pakistan will present it’s stance effectively in the international court,” he said while speaking to the media in Multan. “Unfortunately Pakistan did not have a foreign minister for four years.” Pakistan’s foreign policy will be made at Foreign Office, says Qureshi Qureshi added that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan represented the common man’s emotions in his first address to the nation. He said PM Imran took big decisions in the first cabinet meeting that required public’s support. “The nation must be ready. Some bitter decisions will have to be taken. Imran Khan has requested the public for support. Economic issues need attention while the situation is very complicated and challenges are also faced on the foreign front,” he stated. FM Qureshi thanked the Indian prime minister for congratulating the Pakistani people and maintained that the international community desired peace in Afghanistan. Govt trying to bring Aafia Siddiqui back home, says Qureshi The foreign minister also urged the need to utilise the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) forum effectively in order to solve issues faced by the Muslim Ummah. “We will raise a voice against blasphemy in the OIC and inform the world about the Muslim community’s emotions,” he said before concluding his address