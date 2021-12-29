Foreign Minister Draws Massive Irk From Saudi Nationals on Diplomatic Etiquettes

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Today the Saudi Arabian SM was fuming against SMQ for his total disregard for diplomatic protocols and mannerisms wrt his meeting with the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan. The Princes and commoners alike were in chorus to condemn his etiquettes towards their ambassador. Here are a few tweets.
There are many more tweets, one thing that I have learnt is that the Saudis on a whole don't respect us. Maybe they need to be taught a lesson as well!
