Foreign Minister Draws Massive Irk From Saudi Nationals on Diplomatic Etiquettes

Today the Saudi Arabian SM was fuming against SMQ for his total disregard for diplomatic protocols and mannerisms wrt his meeting with the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan. The Princes and commoners alike were in chorus to condemn his etiquettes towards their ambassador. Here are a few tweets.
There are many more tweets, one thing that I have learnt is that the Saudis on a whole don't respect us. Maybe they need to be taught a lesson as well!
 
This thread is just fitnah and it should be reviewed before people react to it because most of these commenters are just peasants but here the TS is referring them to princes instead of just calling them saudi nationals..

This is massively misinformation and we should guard against such blatant disinformation...

You shouldn't allow this platform to be used for disinformation purposes and nor allow your platform to be used for this kind of things under your nose you are better then this guys. Such practices are also abhorrent in our culture
 
What's wrong with the way he is sitting? Saudis are crying over nothing............. :disagree:...........acting like a bunch of old ladies............:disagree:
 
