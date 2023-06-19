Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar - Indian Youth, Brain Drain & Geopolitics

In this exceptional episode of The Ranveer Show Podcast, we are pleased to welcome one of the most prestigious personalities of the Government of India, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. He is an Indian diplomat and politician, serving as the Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India. In this informative episode, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar talked about topics that are closely related to Geopolitics. He shares his experience of working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what are the challenges he has to face as the Minister of External Affairs. He further discusses the Role of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing in the field of Geopolitics and put light on the situation of Brain Drain in the Country. This is one of the most special episodes that I’ve been a part of considering my interest in Geopolitics and India’s bright future. Being in conversation with Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was an overwhelming yet fantastic experience.