Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, MP met Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, MP met Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the 29th meeting of ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Phnom Penh yesterday. They were attending the ARF meeting.
Mr. Zardari highly praised the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina especially in achieving socio-economic development of Bangladesh. He specially mentioned Bangladesh's achievement in Women empowerment and poverty reduction.
Dr. Momen told him that he was lucky to attend his mother's wedding in Karachi.

