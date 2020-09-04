Foreign minister departs for Kuwait with PM's message for new Emir

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

The foreign minister, as a special envoy of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will meet the new Emir to convey the prime minister's message, congratulating him on his assumption of office apart from conveying condolences on the death of the former Emir of Kuwait.The foreign minister left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:00am and is scheduled to return home on Tuesday morning, an official told UNB.Kuwait's new ruler, Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah, took oath of office in parliament, pledging to work for the Gulf Arab state's prosperity and stability, a day after his predecessor Sheikh Sabah al Ahmad al Sabah died in the United States.The previous emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who died aged 91, ruled his country for 14 years and acquired a reputation for being committed to peaceful dialogue and unity among other Gulf States which have been known for their divisive quarrels in recent times.Earlier, the prime minister expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.On Friday, Foreign Minister Dr Momen signed the condolence book on the death of the Emir, which was kept at the Embassy of Kuwait in Dhaka."Bangladeshi nationals living in Kuwait will remember the contributions of the Emir to the welfare of Bangladeshi expatriates," he said.The foreign minister mentioned that Sheikh Sabah was a genuine friend of Bangladesh as he took Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the OIC conference after coming to Bangladesh in 1974.