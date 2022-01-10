Foreign Militants From Afghanistan, Mideast Countries Took Part in Kazakhstan Riots, Tokayev Says

Foreign militants from Afghanistan and the Middle East took part in the riots in Kazakhstan, the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a virtual meeting with President of the European Council, Charles Michel.The president added that he has no doubt that the unrest in Kazakhstan was a "terrorist attack.""A well-organised and well-prepared act of aggression against Kazakhstan with the participation of foreign fighters mainly from Central Asian countries, including Afghanistan. There were also fighters from the Middle East. The idea was to form a zone of controlled chaos on our territory with the subsequent seizure of power. Therefore, an anti-terrorist operation was launched in Kazakhstan," Tokayev said.Michel shared a photo of himself talking to Tokayev via a video link.The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers will remain in Kazakhstan until the situation is fully stable, Tokayev said."The CSTO peacekeeping forces were deployed in accordance with Articles 2 and 4 of the CSTO Collective Security Treaty. They will stay in Kazakhstan until the situation is fully stabilised," Tokayev said, quoted by his press office.The economic damage in Kazakhstan after riots may amount to $2-3 billion, according to preliminary estimates, Tokayev added.Looks like this was a full blown effort from the CIA to repeat the Syria scenario in Kazakhstan, thankfully it was crushed before it would bloom out of control.