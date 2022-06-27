Foreign media: China sells stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, UAE, J-20E?Or J-31E?​

Of course, because the stealth fighter is not clearly stated, different views have put forward their own supported models. Some views believe that it should be the export version of the J-20 stealth fighter, that is, the J-20E stealth fighter. Because recently, after receiving the J-10C fighter jets made in China, Pakistan also expressed that it hopes to import the J-20C stealth fighter jets in the future. Opponents believe that the export version of the J-31 stealth fighter, that is, the J-31E stealth fighter, is more likely. After all, the J-20 stealth fighter is the strongest fighter in China at present. Even if some functions or combat modules are weakened, it is too sensitive.At present, China's military trade fighter jets have appeared relatively obvious differentiation, because J-11/16 and other heavy fighter jets inherited from the Su-27 body design cannot be exported, and Chinese foreign trade fighter jets are mainly J-10CE fighter jets and "Fierce Dragon" fighter jets. . However, the demand for stealth fighter jets in the international fighter jet market is growing. If a stealth fighter jet can be launched in line with the market needs, it will effectively improve the foreign trade situation of Chinese fighter jets.But if it is based on the J-10CE fighter or the "Fierce Dragon" fighter, a new generation of stealth fighters will be developed. Then in the eyes of potential international customers, it is not much different from the F-16 fighter in the United States changing to the F-21 fighter. At present, the best-selling stealth fighter in the world is the US F-35 stealth fighter. If you want to grab some stealth fighter orders from the F-35 stealth fighter, you must at least come up with a stealth fighter that can compete with the F-35.If it is based on the FC-31 stealth fighter, a foreign trade version of the J-31E stealth fighter will be developed. First, the operational needs of the Pakistan Air Force can be met. Although the Pakistan Air Force stated that it hopes to obtain the J-20 stealth fighter, the size of Pakistan and the main mission of the Pakistan Air Force have determined that it does not currently need the J-20, a heavy-duty twin-engine stealth fighter.n the contrary, although the J-31E stealth fighter is also a twin-engine design, the size of the medium-sized aircraft is sufficient to meet the needs of the Pakistan Air Force, and the cost of using the medium-sized aircraft is also affordable by the Pakistan Air Force. Even if the Indian Air Force really obtained the F-35 stealth fighter from the United States, the foundation of the J-31E air superiority aircraft, it still has a great advantage in the air battle against the F-35 stealth fighter based on the attack aircraft.Although the United States once promised to provide the UAE with F-35A stealth fighters, in terms of the attitude of the United States on the sale of F-35A stealth fighters to Afghanistan, it remains to be seen whether the UAE can finally obtain the F-35A stealth fighters. . Not to mention the Saudi side, in order to appease Israel, Saudi Arabia has little hope of acquiring the F-35A stealth fighter.For the Saudi Air Force and the UAE Air Force, most of the Iranian Air Force's equipment is outdated, and it cannot pose too much threat to it at present. However, the Israeli Air Force is different. Relying on its own F-35I stealth fighter jets, it has formed a clear equipment advantage for the Saudi Air Force and the UAE Air Force.For the Saudi Air Force and the UAE Air Force, the ability to have stealth ground attack is not the most important thing, but the ability to have anti-stealth combat is the most important. If the F-35I stealth fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force cannot be effectively countered, the F-15 fighter jets, F-16 fighter jets and Typhoon fighter jets of the Saudi Air Force and the United Arab Emirates Air Force may not be able to gain air supremacy even if they are successfully launched. In a war with Israel, losing air supremacy is basically the same as losing the war.If the J-31E stealth fighter can be obtained from China, the J-31E stealth fighter as an air superiority aircraft will form an air combat advantage for the Israeli F-35I stealth fighter in air combat. At the same time, it can also reduce the dependence of the Saudi Air Force and the UAE Air Force on European and American fighter jets. Otherwise, during the war, the United States will pull in Europe to cut off the ammunition and spare parts supply of the Saudi Air Force and the United Arab Emirates Air Force, and the two air forces will lose their ability to continue fighting.Now we dare to take the initiative to sell the foreign trade version of the stealth fighter to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which proves that the J-31E stealth fighter is already in a relatively mature and stable state. From this point of view, it is not impossible for the J-31E stealth fighter to fly over Pakistan and the Middle East.