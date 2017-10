Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Nurul Islam attended the programme as the chief guest.



While delivering his speech, expatriates' welfare minister said that around 11 million Bangladeshis are working abroad who send home around $15 billion foreign currencies a year as remittances.



Conversely, only 0.2 million foreign professionals are working in different industrial sectors of the country, but they repatriate around $6.0 billion every year.



Referring to the increased unemployment in the country, he said that in such reality, Bangladesh can save that foreign currency by developing skills of local professionals.

Click to expand...