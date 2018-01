Gross foreign loans contracted by the PML-N government since it came in to power have crossed $40 billion as of the end of October 2017, $6.2 billion higher than the figure the centre shared with a panel of the National Assembly last month.

After including the $2.5 billion Pakistan raised through Euro and Sukuk bond issuances in November 2017, the figure would jump to nearly $43 billion.

For the next five years (2018-19 to 2022-23), the EAD has estimated Pakistan’s debt servicing cost at $31.4 billion.