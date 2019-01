If we gave ourselves the objective of fixing our ease of doing business index and moving it from 176 to maybe where it was in 2008, at number 88 in the world, the flood of foreign direct investment into Bangladesh would be difficult to handle. It has to be a project of the government, of society, and of industry, to fix this problem. BIDA is dong excellent work in this area under the leadership of Kazi Aminul Islam, but he needs help. He needs more resources. They have to be able to say we are going to take 12 months to fix it, 12 months for the rest of the world to figure out that we fixed it. Then we can see more foreign investment coming in. But that 176 is real. It is seen from the outside as a major barrier.

