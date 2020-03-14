What's new

Foreign Investment Plummets During Pandemic, Except in China

Foreign Investment Plummets During Pandemic, Except in China
In the first half of 2020, foreign investment dropped sharply in the U.S. and Europe but barely fell in China

By Paul Hannon
Oct. 27, 2020 4:04 am ET


Foreign direct investment in China largely held steady during the first half of this year, even as investment inflows into the U.S. and European Union plummeted, in a fresh sign that the world’s second-largest economy has suffered less damage from the pandemic.

Globally, the monthly average for new investments for the first half of the year was down almost half on the monthly average for the whole of 2019, the largest decline on record, the United Nations’s Conference on Trade and Development said Tuesday.

Foreign direct investment in China largely held steady during the first half of this year, in a fresh sign that the world’s second-largest economy has suffered less damage from the pandemic.
