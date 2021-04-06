Foreign investment in China up 81 pct in 2020

VC Firm B Capital May Allocate 40% of Global Fund to China

VC Firm B Capital May Allocate 40% of Global Fund to China B Capital General Partner Daisy Cai says the global venture capital firm may allocate as much as 40% of its $1.9 billion global fund to China, as it begins investing there. She was speaking with Kathleen Hays and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

