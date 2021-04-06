What's new

Foreign investment in China up 81 pct in 2020

Foreign investment in China up 81 pct in 2020
in World Economy News
06/04/2021


China last year attracted 520.6 billion U.S. dollars of foreign investment, up by 81 percent from 2019, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a report.

Amid China’s steady economic recovery and improved business climate, foreign direct investment into the Chinese mainland grew by 14 percent in 2020, the report said.

In 2020, China’s securities market saw net inflows of overseas funds totaling 254.7 billion dollars, a surge of 73 percent year on year, SAFE data showed.

Net inflows into Chinese bonds jumped by 86 percent from a year ago to 190.5 billion dollars, while that into equities reached 64.1 billion dollars, up by 43 percent year on year.

The report attributed the significant growth in Chinese securities’ overseas holdings to the country’s promising economic development prospects, prudent monetary policy, and high-level opening up of the financial market.


VC Firm B Capital May Allocate 40% of Global Fund to China
April 5th, 2021, 5:05 PM GMT+0800

B Capital General Partner Daisy Cai says the global venture capital firm may allocate as much as 40% of its $1.9 billion global fund to China, as it begins investing there. She was speaking with Kathleen Hays and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

www.bloomberg.com

VC Firm B Capital May Allocate 40% of Global Fund to China

B Capital General Partner Daisy Cai says the global venture capital firm may allocate as much as 40% of its $1.9 billion global fund to China, as it begins investing there. She was speaking with Kathleen Hays and Haidi Stroud-Watts on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 
