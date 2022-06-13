“Foreign Interventions In Balochistan; Implications on Pakistan”

:







Table 1: Foreign interventions in Balochistan​

It is fundamental to have an analytic overview of the geographical location of Balochistan in order to study the causes and purposes of foreign interventions in the region. The region of Balochistan is located in South-West of Pakistan which splits a border with Iran in the West and provides a quick access to the Middle Eastern States. Balochistan also shares a border with Afghanistan which acts as a passage to Central Asian States. Overall the fitting location of Balochistan plays a significant role of intersection which helps connectivity with the Middle East, South Asia, and Central Asia.



It also provides a proximity with the Arabian Sea due to its Southern border with the province of Sindh. The geographical contact of Balochistan with the Indian Ocean through the Arabian Sea multiplies its Geo-strategic importance in terms of its location. The means of approach through the sea lines of communications has always been the top-most priority of the hegemonic powers of the world who are aiming to have control over the globe. In this regard the Indian Ocean has already been of immense importance where the two global powers India and China are competing to form their dominion. Being an essential hub of trade and union, Indian Ocean is the spot which provides a linkage between the East and West which carries out 70% of the overall trade of Petroleum. The province of Balochistan also acts as an inlet that provides access into the ‘Strait of Hormuz’ through the border connectivity with the terrain of Afghanistan which has again an intense importance from the point of view of oil trade with the Gulf states.Its distinct location makes it an ‘apple of eye’ for the International players apart from plentiful Natural Resources and minerals in the province.​

​

Taking natural and mineral resources of the region into account, Balochistan has got the largest reserves of Gas which are present in the district of SUI. Furthermore, the natural resources of Balochistan include the presence of coal, chromite, and iron ore, having the largest reserves of Gold and Copper in the world. The region has got a net worth of $50 trillion in terms of mineral resources and reserves which makes it one of the most lucrative mining hubs in the geography of the world. Being the most in-exploited regions of the country, the attention of many foreign Global actors including the anti-state, who express their geostrategic concerns over the region caught Balochistan.



After 9/11 the region of Balochistan became a land of supreme importance for the US giving a crossroads for NATO to enter in Afghanistan. This had far-reaching effects in the province, and the land became a domain for religious fanaticism and miscreant activities which were funded by big powers and the rivals of Pakistan. In the present times the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of CPEC which is a multi-trillion dollar project has created a spark in the Geo-strategic dynamics of the region. The special interest of China in the deepest sea port of the world, Gwader which is located in the region has stimulated a sense of insecurity among the International actors like US and India. China intends to avail this golden opportunity to carry out its trade activities with the Middle East, Africa as well as Central Asia at cheaper costs and lesser time





Therefore, the future prospects and the plight of the region is rested upon the rising power of China and the existence of the non-state actors in the region which are the reasons of interests of US in the region. China's accomplishment to establish the Belt and Road Initiative in the region is serving as a greatest threat to the economic dominance of US and India who are consistently trying to make their mark in the region by sabotaging the CPEC project by creating playgrounds for insurgency in the region while funding the non-state actors. Creating such insurgencies would be the only way to counter China’s economic dominance through such lucrative investments in the region. Apart from that the rising concern of India in the region is due to Chabahar Port of Balochistan, since the project of Chabahar competes with CPEC on similar scales and similar outcomes. Therefore, along with thriving with the Chabahar project India seeks to create all possible hindrances for the CPEC project to reach its apex in term of economic gains.



The implications of the region for Pakistan is dependant upon the changing geopolitical and strategic dynamics of the region where the country has to deal with multi-dimensional threats which are: the regions very own development and progress, foreign interventions, interplay of the non-state actors which has to do with dealing to resolve the grievances of the indigenous bodies as well as the efforts made with the rival powers to split the province from Pakistan.​





Table 3: Mineral localities​