‘Foreign hand’ being probed in Lahore blast Two local facilitators taken into custody from KP, Lahore.

LAHORE: Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have expanded the scope of investigation into the Johar Town blast and suggested placing the provincial capital and Islamabad on high alert after initial reports suspected a “foreign hand” behind the terrorist activity.An official privy to the investigation toldthat the security agencies located David’s residence in Mehmoodabad, Karachi South. They seized a Pakistani passport that showed him frequently visiting and living in the United Arab Emirates as well as a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistani (Nicop).David had shifted his family from abroad to Karachi in 2010. He had visited Lahore thrice during the last month. He ran a scrap and hotel business in a foreign country and visited it last a month and a half back, the official source said.Meanwhile, a report submitted to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar stated that the blast occurred at 11:15am and a local resident had reported it to the police. Around 12 vehicles parked near the blast site were completely and partially damaged.Quoting intelligence and surveillance staff, the report, a copy of which is available with, confirmed that the blast was carried out through a remote control. It caused severe damage to seven nearby houses and some shops, while police were awaiting the forensic report to determine nature of the explosive material used.CCTV footage showed him slowing down his car near a private hospital along the canal in Johar Town and inquiring from someone the directions to his destination. He seemed to be completely unaware of the area, as he stopped several times to seek help from passersby.After the blast, the suspect reached the Sherakot Bus Stand and left the city through a passenger bus, and the LEAs were tracing where he travelled next.