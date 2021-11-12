What's new

Foreign exchange reserves reach $23.925bn

Foreign exchange reserves reach $23.925bn

Published November 5, 2021

A file photo of a person holding US dollar bills.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves have reached $23.925 billion. According to a press release issued on Thursday, foreign reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $53 million to $17.199 billion during the week ended on October 29.
The reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.726bn.
Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2021


www.dawn.com

Foreign exchange reserves reach $23.925bn

The reserves held by commercial banks stand at $6.726bn.
www.dawn.com
 
