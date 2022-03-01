What's new

Foreign envoys urge Pakistan to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine during emergency UNGA session

Foreign envoys urge Pakistan to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine during emergency UNGA session

Dawn.com Published March 1, 2022




The heads of various foreign missions in Pakistan, including Germany and France, have urged Islamabad to condemn Russia's armed hostility against Ukraine in the ongoing special session of the UN General Assembly, which has been convened to vote for a resolution against Russia.
In a joint letter written to Pakistan on Tuesday, the envoys — who are stationed in Pakistan — recalled that a draft resolution was presented in the UNSC on Feb 25, which was vetoed by Russia and with three members — China, India and UAE — abstaining, while 11 voted in favour.
The foreign dignitaries said the resolution was aimed at reaffirming the commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders and would have deplored in the strongest terms Russia´s aggression against Ukraine.
"In addition, the resolution called on Russia to immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine."
The heads of foreign missions to Pakistan pointed out that Russia launched an "unprovoked attack and invaded a peaceful neighbouring country, which posed no threat to it.
"This constitutes a clear violation of the Charter of the United Nations and presents a serious risk to global peace and security."
The ambassadors stressed that the international community must work in solidarity and support and uphold the rules-based international order "In these extreme times".
They informed that the UN General Assembly will now meet in an "Emergency Special Session", where the UNGA is expected to vote for a resolution to stop Russia’s aggression.
The letter is jointly signed by the ambassadors of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Japan, Norway and Switzerland as well as the head of the Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan.
Furthermore, the high commissioners of Canada, the United Kingdom and the Chargé d´Affaires of Australia to Pakistan are also signatories to the letter.
The envoys also quoted a statement from UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, saying: "The UN Charter has been challenged in the past, but it has stood firm on the side of peace, security, development, justice, international law and human rights. The international community must do everything in its power so that these values prevail in Ukraine and for all humanity."
"We deplore the loss of life and humanitarian suffering as innocent civilians are being targeted and a mass exodus of women and children is underway into neighbouring countries from Ukraine, an independent and sovereign state and member of the United Nations. This is unacceptable in Europe, as it is anywhere in the World," they said.
The envoys of different foreign missions stationed in Pakistan are as follows:
  • Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Androulla Kaminara
  • Ambassador of Austria to Pakistan, Nicolaus Keller
  • Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan, Philippe Bronchain
  • Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan, Irena Gancheva
  • Ambassador of Denmark in Pakistan, Lis Rosenholm
  • Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey
  • Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Bernhard Schlagheck
  • Ambassador of Hungary to Pakistan, Béla Fazekas
  • Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, Andreas Ferrarese
  • Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, Paulo Neves Pocinho
  • Ambassador of Poland to Pakistan, Maciej Pisarski
  • Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, Nicolae Goia
  • Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan, Manuel Durán Giménez-Rico
  • Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan, Bénédict de Cerjat
  • Ambassador of The Netherlands to Pakistan, Wouter Plomp
  • Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mitsuhiro Wada
  • Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Wendy Gilmour
  • British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner
  • Charge d’affaires Australian High Commission to Pakistan, Bryze David Hutchesson
According to a UN statement, some 100 countries are expected to address the General Assembly, which is scheduled to vote on a draft resolution on Ukraine, tentatively expected on Wednesday.
However, it added: "Although Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they are considered to carry political weight as they express the will of the wider UN membership."
Meanwhile, Dawn reported that Pakistan had decided not to participate in the emergency session of the UN General Assembly that began a day ago to discuss the Ukrainian crisis.
“Pakistan has decided not to take sides on this issue,” a diplomatic source told Dawn. “Islamabad supports a peaceful and negotiated settlement.”
Prime Minister Imran Khan, who visited Moscow on the day the invasion began last week, defended his decision on Monday, saying that he was there to discuss bilateral issues only.
Russia has defended its decision to invade Ukraine as a member state after member states called for ending the war. Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia rejected the suggestion that Moscow launched a military operation to protect residents of breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.



That's really nice the same countries who are silent on Kashmir want us to condemn Russia.....hypocrites.
 
"The General Assembly represents the collective conscience of humanity," UN

No, that is a lie ... they only represent the collective interests of the white people. Kashmir, Palestine, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan etc could never invoke this so called "collective conscience of humanity"
 
TBH it would make more sense if EU can make India take sides
As india is one of the biggest arms exporter from Russia. IMAGINE SANCTIONS if you buy any kind of military equipment from Russia would do more good than asking Pakistan to do anything
 
F**k them all. All those countries F F F F F off. Colored people/Muslim blood is thin so you all may spill that at will and now expect us to condemn a small fight in Europe!

Because blue eyed, white people with blonde hairs, christian are dying

🖕 to all of those Govts
 
Khanzeer ka bacho khanzeer khane walo where the fock were you when chutia uncle sam were trampling islaic countries and dot head hindus are killing kashmirs and lets not forget palestine

Go ef your self. Keep up mother russia
 
The Pakistani Condemnation :

pic.jpg



Let them bark. Pakistan must Stand as a Real Nuclear Power.

www.dw.com

Ukraine crisis: Why Imran Khan's Russia trip will further isolate Pakistan | DW | 25.02.2022

Pakistani Premier Imran Khan chose to meet with President Putin in Moscow, just as Russian forces were invading Ukraine. DW analyzes why the visit is likely to strain Islamabad's ties with Washington and Brussels.
www.dw.com www.dw.com

"What a time I have come, so much excitement," Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was heard saying at the airport as he arrived in Moscow on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Khan's statement would prove to be ill-timed, as hours after his arrival, Russia carried out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The West has condemned President Putin with one voice and imposed strict sanctions on Moscow. Russian forces are bombing Ukrainian cities and are closing in on the capital Kyiv. There is definitely more anger than "excitement" about the situation in the West.

However, with Khan's visit, Pakistan's leadership seems to be demonstrating its naivete vis-a-vis the gravity of global politics in the aftermath of Russia's unilateral invasion of Ukraine.

A 'wrong signal' to the West​

Khalid Hameed Farooqi, a Brussels-based Pakistani journalist and an expert on South Asian diplomatic affairs, told DW that Khan's Russia visit will "isolate Pakistan more among the international community."

"Regardless of what he says, by going to Moscow, Khan has conveyed a message to Europe and the US that he has decided to side with Russia in the Ukraine conflict," Farooqi said.
 
Jo $$$ se dratay hen k r Pakistan ko America ka atoot Ang smjhty hen, k unky talvay chatay bgher hm 2 din zinda NAHI Reh skengy. R jinki ankhen green card ya red passport dekh chamak uth ti hen. In sb k liy ye video piece hazir hai watch the 2nd half of the video and the savagery and hypocrisy of west at its best 👇



Its an eye opener for all of those people. JB bhi west me bura wkt Aya to yad rakhna sbse pehly brown 🟤 color Wala mara jyga r unka keema krny k bad goray Muslims ki bari hogi. Europe ki history utha k dekh lo in se zada savage breed koi nhi insano me. How they captured American continent and in greed of power and wealth wiped out entire native civilizations through the most ruthless way possible.
 
Its certainly a tough call but Pakistan won't take sides.
This however will create new difficulties for us, may even cost us our GSP plus status but then again cost of freedom is never too high.
 
IceCold said:
Its certainly a tough call but Pakistan won't take sides.
This however will create new difficulties for us, may even cost us our GSP plus status but then again cost of freedom is never too high.
Click to expand...

It already has.

"Regardless of what he says, by going to Moscow, Khan has conveyed a message to Europe and the US that he has decided to side with Russia in the Ukraine conflict," Farooqi said.

"He could have easily rescheduled his trip, but possibly, he wanted to put pressure on Washington," he said, adding that even India, which has historically been close to Russia, has so far abstained from taking sides in the conflict.

"EU diplomatic circles have not taken Khan's Russia trip well," according to Farooqi.

www.dw.com

Ukraine crisis: Why Imran Khan's Russia trip will further isolate Pakistan | DW | 25.02.2022

Pakistani Premier Imran Khan chose to meet with President Putin in Moscow, just as Russian forces were invading Ukraine. DW analyzes why the visit is likely to strain Islamabad's ties with Washington and Brussels.
www.dw.com www.dw.com
 

