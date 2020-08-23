Foreign direct investment up 88pc to $2.56bn in 2020

ByAugust 23, 2020Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country increased by 88 per cent to $2.56 billion in 2020 from $1.36 billion in 2019, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).The FDI improved from 2015 to 2018 and but then had a major fall in 2019 due to the depreciation of the rupee. However, it improved again in 2020 despite the economic slowdown brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.The FDI improvement in 2020 is primarily because of China’s investment in the telecommunication and power sector via the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).According to reports, investment from China are expected to increase with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government gaining the trust of its Chinese counterparts.----------