Foreign diplomats leave India as COVID-19 surge hits embassies

US, Germany and Poland approve voluntary departure of govt workers from crisis-hit country

CNN report: More than 200 staff in US embassy have contracted coronavirus

NEW DELHI: A number of embassies in New Delhi have issued advisories for their staff, giving them the option of leaving India as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through the country with no signs of slowing.

Since late April, India has reported the world’s highest daily tally of coronavirus cases. Official data recorded more than 401,000 new cases and 4,000 virus-related deaths on Saturday. Coronavirus positivity rates in seven Indian states, including in the capital New Delhi, have also crossed 30 percent, according to Health Ministry statistics.

As the country faces a shortage of beds and oxygen supplies, and several foreign missions suffer local virus outbreaks, staff members have been allowed to leave the country.

The US, Germany and Poland earlier this week said that they approved the voluntary departure of their government employees from India because of the COVID-19 surge.

According to a CNN report on Saturday, the US Embassy has seen more than 200 staff contract the virus. The US State Department is also conducting a medical evacuation from the country.

The embassy’s spokesman told Arab News that the mission is “closely monitoring the situation.

“We will take all necessary measures to safeguard the health and well-being of our employees, including offering vaccines to employees,” he added.

Citing privacy concerns, the spokesman declined to comment on the scale of the embassy outbreak or the evacuation process.

Meanwhile, Germany confirmed that several members of its embassy staff had returned home.

“The German Embassy has opened the possibility for staff and families to return to Germany,” spokesman Hans Christian Winkler told Arab News.

However, he added that there was no “repatriation process” as “only a small number” of embassy workers have left so far.

The Polish foreign ministry also told Arab News in a written statement that it had “presented employees of the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in New Delhi with the option of returning to Poland.”

The statement followed Polish media reports last week saying that a senior diplomat from the country’s New Delhi embassy had been airlifted back to Warsaw for hospitalization after contracting coronavirus.

Switzerland’s embassy admitted that two of its “transferable staff” are in Switzerland, but the country’s ambassador, Dr. Ralf Heckner, said that the two workers had been home “from the beginning of the crisis,” and that no other staff members had left any of the country’s missions in India.

The French Embassy declined comment on whether its staff had received any advice regarding medical evacuations.

www.arabnews.com

Will return within a month as positivity rate in Delhi has already fallen to 23.
 
CORONAVIRUS/Taiwanese staffers in India flown back for COVID-19 treatment

Taipei, May 8 (CNA) Two members of Taiwan's representative office in India who have been infected with COVID-19, including one in serious condition, have been flown back to Taiwan on a special medical flight to get treatment for the disease.

The plane touched down at Taoyuan International Airport at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and taxied to an apron at the northeast corner of the airport, away from passenger terminals.

The two Taiwanese staffers were immediately taken to the hospital via ambulances for medical attention.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India has had six of its employees come down with COVID-19 recently, of which four are Indian employees.

The evacuation came as India has been battling a serious COVID-19 crisis in which medical supplies, medical staff and hospital beds are all in short supply.

India confirmed more than 400,000 new cases on Friday alone, with the number of deaths totaling 4,191.

With indications that the outbreak is worsening in India and the medical system is collapsing under the crush of patients, Taiwan's representative office in India has been helping Taiwanese nationals in the country to leave on flights on Japanese airlines.

A group of 44 people, including three foreign nationals holding Taiwanese residency permits, arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport on Saturday at noon on a Japan Airlines flight from New Delhi via Japan.

Speaking at a press briefing, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said four passengers who reported having had symptoms recently were immediately tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival at the airport.

The remaining 40 passengers, meanwhile, were taken to be tested at a quarantine center, Chuang said, noting that the arrivals wore masks and were well-protected during the flight, and all provided negative COVID-19 test reports prior to boarding the plane.

Currently, two Japanese carriers -- Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways -- are the only choice for those opting to fly back to Taiwan from India.

Since there are no direct commercial flights between the two destinations, the CECC spokesman said passengers leaving India have to transit through Japan before returning to Taiwan.

(By Chung Yu-chen, Chang Ming-hsuan, Chen Chih-Chung and Ko Lin)

focustaiwan.tw

Yeah keep hoping.
 
India used to derive sadistic schadenfreude pleasure mocking Pakistan...Modi especially.


Modi says India will work to 'isolate' Pakistan internationally


NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a speech on Saturday in the southern Indian town of Kozhikode, vowed that India will mount a global campaign to isolate Pakistan in the world.

India has been turned into a Pariah state, an outcast or an untouchable state....just as they call their own poor Dalits as Achoot, and untouchables, and demonize and kill them.

So India is the new Dalit, the untouchable, achoot, Pariah state in the comity of nations.
 
