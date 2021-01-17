Foreign debt is rising, reaching a record in 2020

বিদেশি ঋণ বাড়ছে, রেকর্ড ছুঁয়েছে ২০২০ সালে

জসিম উদ্দিন হারুন | Published: March 29, 2021 12:50:28 | Updated: March 29, 2021 22:09:19সরকারি দেনার উচ্চহারের কারণে বিদেশি ঋণের অঙ্ক ২০২০ সালে নতুন রেকর্ড গড়েছে। কেন্দ্রীয় ব্যাংকের পরিসংখ্যান অনুসারে, গত বছরের ডিসেম্বরে মোট বিদেশি ঋণের পরিমাণ ছিল ৭,০৭০ কোটি ইউএস ডলার, যা সে বছরের মার্চ মাসের ঋণের অঙ্কের প্রায় ১৬ গুণ বেশি।অর্থনীতিবিদরা জানাচ্ছেন, মেগা প্রকল্পগুলোর অর্থায়ন, মন্থর অর্থনৈতিক কর্মকাণ্ড, রাজস্ব আদায়ের নিম্নহার এবং সরকারের কোভিড-সংক্রান্ত ব্যয়ের কারণে বিদেশি ঋণের পরিমাণ বাড়ছে। তবে ঋণ করে গড়ে তোলা তহবিলের যথাযথ ব্যবহারের পরামর্শ দিচ্ছেন তাঁরা, যাতে ঋণ পরিশোধে খেলাপী হবার ঝুঁকি না থাকে। ঋণ শোধ করতে না পারলে বিষয়টি দেশের ঋণ পরিশোধ ক্ষমতাকে (ক্রেডিট রেটিং) প্রভাবিত করবে বলেও মনে করেন তাঁরা।গত বছরের মার্চে বিদেশি ঋণের মধ্যে সরকারি খাতের অংশ ছিল ৪,৪৮০ কোটি ইউএস ডলার, যেটি ডিসেম্বরে বেড়ে হয়েছে ৫,২২০ কোটি ইউএস ডলার। তবে সরকারি খাতে গৃহীত বিদেশি ঋণের বেশিরভাগ দীর্ঘমেয়াদী।অন্যদিকে, বেসরকারি খাতে গত মার্চে গৃহীত ঋণের অঙ্কটি ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যে বারো শতাংশ বেড়ে হয়েছে ১,৪৮০ কোটি ইউএস ডলার। বিদেশি ঋণের প্রধান ভাগ হল ক্রেতাদের ঋণ। মোট ঋণের মধ্যে, রিভিউকালীন গ্যারান্টেড বা সভরেন ঋণ দাঁড়িয়েছে ৩৮০ কোটি ইউএস ডলারে।২০২০ সালে স্বল্পপরিমাণে রাজস্ব আদায় ও অর্থনৈতিক কর্মকাণ্ডের মন্থরতায় ঋণের অঙ্কের এই রেকর্ড হয়েছে বলে মনে করছেন অর্থনীতিবিদরা। কোভিড-১৯ মহামারীর বিপ্রতীপ প্রভাব দেশের অর্থনীতিকে ক্রমাগত ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত করতে থাকায় রাজস্ব আদায় কমে গিয়েছে বলে মনে করছেন তাঁরা।বিদেশি উৎস থেকে এধরণের উচ্চহারে ঋণের ঝুঁকির বিষয়ে সতর্কও করছেন অর্থনীতিবিদরা। তাঁরা বলেন, সীমিত সম্পদের সাহায্যে এ-ঋণের দায়ভার মেটাতে দেশ হিমশিম খেতে পারে।বাংলাদেশ পলিসি রিসার্চ ইন্সটিটিউটের (পিআর্‌আই) নির্বাহী পরিচালক ড. আহসান এইচ মনসুর ফিন্যান্সিয়াল এক্সপ্রেসকে বলেন, “জিডিপির বিবেচনায় এই ঋণ এখনও কম। কিন্তু বাংলাদেশের সীমিত সম্পদ দিয়ে ক্রমবর্ধমান এই ঋণের দায়দেনা মেটানো কঠিন হতে পারে।”যক্তরাষ্ট্রের দেনা সেদেশের জিডিপির প্রায় সমান, এ কথা উল্লেখ করে আহসান মনসুর বলেন, “কিন্তু বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে বড় ওই অর্থনীতিতে আমাদের চেয়ে অনেক বেশি পরিমাণে কর সংগৃহীত হয়। সেজন্য ঋণ শোধ করতে ওদের কোনো সমস্যা পোহাতে হয় না।”বিপরীতে, বাংলাদেশের কর আদায়ের হার এখনও অনেক কম। তাই, তাঁর মতে, “দুটি দেশের মধ্যে তুলনার কোনো যৌক্তিকতা নেই।”ড. মনসুর জানান, এই ঋণের বড় একটি অংশ হয়েছে দেশজুড়ে চলমান মেগা প্রকল্পগুলোর জন্য। বিদেশি ঋণ দিয়ে অনেকগুলো বড় প্রকল্পের অর্থায়ন হচ্ছে, যার ফলে পরিস্থিতির আরও অবনতি ঘটছে।এই অর্থনীতিবিদ মন্তব্য করেন, “চলমান মেগা প্রকল্পগুলোর বেশিরভাগ থেকে আর্থিক সুবিধা মিলবে না। ফলে ঋণের বোঝা বাড়বে।”অর্থনীতিবিদ ড. জাহিদ হোসেন বলেন, ২০২০ সালে কোভিড-১৯-এর কারণে বাংলাদেশের ঋণ বেড়েছে, আন্তর্জাতিক অর্থ তহবিল (আইএমএফ)ও অন্যান্য উন্নয়ন সহযোগীদের কাছ থেকে ২০০ কোটি ইউএস ডলারের ঋণ-সহায়তা নিয়েছে বাংলাদেশ। এই ঋণের বড় অংশ নেওয়া হয়েছে কোভিড মহামারীর ফলে সৃষ্ট দুর্বলতার উপশম করতে, এ কথা জানিয়ে ড. জাহিদ বলেন, “ঋণ নেবার উদ্দেশ্যটা ঠিক আছে। কিন্তু এই অর্থ ঠিকভাবে ব্যবহার করতে না পারলে দেশের অর্থনীতির উপর অযথা একটি বোঝা বাড়বে।”বিদেশি দেনা কমানোর জন্য পদক্ষেপ নেবার এটাই সেরা সময়, এ কথা জানিয়ে ইন্সটিটিউট ফর ইনক্লুসিভ ফিন্যান্স এন্ড ডেভলপমেন্টের নির্বাহী পরিচালক ড. মুস্তাফা কে মুজেরি বলেন, “নইলে এটা জাতির জন্য বড় বোঝা হয়ে উঠবে।”অনেক বেসরকারি প্রতিষ্ঠানও বিদেশি উৎস থেকে ঋণ করায় বাংলাদেশের দেনার পরিমাণ বাড়ছে বলে জানান তিনি। এসব দেনার যথাযথ ও সুদক্ষ ব্যবহার নিশ্চিত করার উপর তিনি জোর দিচ্ছেন।ড. মুজেরি বলেন, “এ ধরণের ঋণের অপব্যবহারের পুরনো অনেক নজির রয়েছে।”তিনি মনে করেন, ঋণের দায়দেনা শোধের যেকোনো ব্যর্থতা দেশের ঋণশোধ ক্ষমতার অবনমন ঘটাবে। বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংকের একসময়কার প্রধান অর্থনীতিবিদ তাই মনে করেন, ঋণ টেকসই হবার বিষয়টি নির্ভর করে প্রকল্পগুলোর কার্যকর বাস্তবায়ন ও অর্থের যথাযথ ব্যবহারের উপর।Guys, I have little time now to edit the translation. Foreign debt is rising, reaching a record in 2020Jasim Uddin Harun | Published: March 29, 2021 12:50:28 | Updated: March 29, 2021 22:09:19Foreign debt is rising, reaching a record in 2020Due to the high rate of government debt, the amount of foreign debt has set a new record in 2020. According to the central bank, the total foreign debt in December last year was US ৭ 6.06 billion, which is about 18 times more than in March of that year.Economists say the rise in foreign debt is due to the financing of mega projects, slower economic activity, lower revenue collection and the government's cowardly spending. However, they are advising the proper use of the funds raised through the loan, so that there is no risk of default in repaying the loan. They also think that the issue of not being able to repay the loan will affect the country's credit repayment capacity.The share of the public sector in foreign debt in March last year was US ৪ 4.460 billion, which increased to US ৫ 5.2 billion in December. However, most of the foreign loans taken in the public sector are long-term.On the other hand, the amount of loans taken by the private sector in March has increased by 12 percent to US ৮ 1.480 billion by December. The main component of foreign debt is the debt of the buyers. Of the total debt, the revised guaranteed or sovereign debt stood at US ৮ 3.7 billion.Economists believe that this record of debt has been reached in 2020 due to low revenue collection and slowdown in economic activities. They feel that revenue collection has declined as the adverse effects of the Kovid-19 epidemic continue to plague the country's economy.Economists are also warning of the risk of such high rates of debt from foreign sources. They said the country could struggle to meet its debt obligations with limited resources.Bangladesh Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director. Ahsan H Mansoor told the Financial Express, “The debt is still low considering the GDP. But with Bangladesh's limited resources, it may be difficult to meet the growing debt burden. ”Mentioning that the debt of the United States is almost equal to the GDP of that country, Ahsan Mansoor said, “But the largest economy in the world collects much more tax than us. That's why they don't have any problem to repay the loan. ”In contrast, Bangladesh's tax collection rate is still very low. So, according to him, "there is no reason to compare the two countries."Dr. Mansoor said a large part of this loan has been for ongoing mega projects across the country. Many large projects are being financed with foreign loans, which is further aggravating the situation.The economist commented, “Most of the ongoing mega projects will not get financial benefits. As a result, the debt burden will increase. ”Economist said. Zahid Hossain said Bangladesh's debt has increased due to KOVID-19 in 2020, and Bangladesh has borrowed US ২০০ 200 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other development partners. A large part of this loan has been taken to alleviate the weakness caused by the Kovid epidemic, said Dr. Zahid said, “The purpose of taking a loan is right. But if this money is not used properly, it will put an unnecessary burden on the country's economy. ”This is the best time to take steps to reduce foreign debt, said Dr. Executive Director of the Institute for Inclusive Finance and Development. "Otherwise it will be a big burden for the nation," said Mustafa K. Mujeri.He said the amount of debt of Bangladesh is increasing as many non-government organizations are also taking loans from foreign sources. He is emphasizing on ensuring proper and efficient use of these debts.Dr. "There are many old examples of such loans being misused," Mujeri said.He thinks that any failure to repay the debt will lead to a decline in the country's debt repayment capacity. Bangladesh Bank's one-time chief economist therefore thinks that the sustainability of loans depends on the effective implementation of projects and the proper use of funds.