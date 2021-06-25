Foreign currency reserves cross $45.0 billion The foreign currency reserves of Bangladesh have crossed the $45.0 billion mark with inward remittances continuing to boost despite the coronavirus crisis. The total figure of reserves at Bangladesh Bank was at an all-time high of $45.59 billion on Thursday, a nearly 30 per cent rise from the...

Foreign currency reserves cross $45.0 billion

Published: June 25, 2021 16:15:19 | Updated: June 25, 2021 16:47:50-Reuters file photoThe foreign currency reserves of Bangladesh have crossed the $45.0 billion mark with inward remittances continuing to boost despite the coronavirus crisis.The total figure of reserves at Bangladesh Bank was at an all-time high of $45.59 billion on Thursday, a nearly 30 per cent rise from the amount a year ago, reports bdnews24.com.With the money, it will be possible to pay import costs for 11 months.The reserves topped the $44 billion milestone on Feb 24.In the 11 months of the outgoing fiscal year, the money sent by Bangladeshi workers abroad rose year-on-year by around 39.5 per cent to $22.84 billion.Exports increased in this period by 13.64 per cent to $35.18 billion, which also helped boost the reserves.