Foreign currency reserves cross $45.0 billion

Jun 14, 2016
Foreign currency reserves cross $45.0 billion
Published: June 25, 2021 16:15:19 | Updated: June 25, 2021 16:47:50
-Reuters file photo
-Reuters file photo

The foreign currency reserves of Bangladesh have crossed the $45.0 billion mark with inward remittances continuing to boost despite the coronavirus crisis.

The total figure of reserves at Bangladesh Bank was at an all-time high of $45.59 billion on Thursday, a nearly 30 per cent rise from the amount a year ago, reports bdnews24.com.
With the money, it will be possible to pay import costs for 11 months.

The reserves topped the $44 billion milestone on Feb 24.

In the 11 months of the outgoing fiscal year, the money sent by Bangladeshi workers abroad rose year-on-year by around 39.5 per cent to $22.84 billion.

Exports increased in this period by 13.64 per cent to $35.18 billion, which also helped boost the reserves.
 
Jul 20, 2018
Great. However, we should not be complacent. Given our highly vulnerable exports, disaster prone infrastructure and lack of allies to bail us out a reserve worth 11 month of imports (not taking into account remittance outflows, loan repayments, etc.) is not extraordinary. One can look at the reserves of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, etc. in proportion to their respective populations to understand how we compare to countries with strong economic fundamentals.
 
