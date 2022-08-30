Foreign countries pouring aid to Flood victims . 2022

Global community steps up assistance to help flood-ravaged Pakistan​

Massive scale devastation​

UAE president orders relief aid​

UN allocates $3 million in funds​

EU allocates €1.8m​

UK announces £1.5 million​

US sends $1m assistance​

China sends 25,000 tents, $300,000 in cash​

Saudi assistance​

Turkey sends 2 planeloads of relief items​

Azerbaijan and Qatar pledge support​

Canada and France extend support​

Pakistan Govt leading humanitarian response​

.,.,World leaders pledge financial, material support as death toll exceeds 1,000As the catastrophic flash flooding continues to claim lives and cause destruction in Pakistan, the global community has stepped forward to help the victims.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked leaders of the UAE, Turkey and Iran after receiving phone calls from their leaders in which they promised urgent help for the victims. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed the hope that the world will generously donate in response to the UN’s flash appeal for Pakistan floods planned on August 30 to meet the urgent needs of people.The US, UK, China, UAE, Saudi Arabia, EU, UN and others have contributed generously to the disaster appeal but Pakistani officials say more funds are needed to respond to the floods that have affected approximately 30 million people or 15 per cent of Pakistan’s population. The World Bank has announced $350 million in funds.Pakistan is appealing for immediate international assistance as flash floods killed more than 1,000 people including more than 300 children. The ravaging floods destroyed nearly a million homes, led to the loss of crops and livestock, washed away roads and bridges, and left millions without homes, food, electricity, and the Internet.The deadly floods claimed 119 more lives in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,033 since mid-June, said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The economic losses are estimated to be over $4 billion so far.Relief teams working on the ground say that tens of thousands of people still remain to be evacuated to safe places and while hundreds await medical care. Food and drinking water are urgently needed in far-flung areas while tents and shelters are desperately needed as people are homeless and living under the open sky.UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday ordered the dispatch of urgent support of 3,000 tonnes of food supplies as well as tonnes of medical supplies, tents and shelter materials. The UAE relief teams will also extend support to Pakistani institutions to secure food, medical and logistical needs.The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has also provided assistance to ensure that the basic needs, such as food and shelter, of thousands of families are met.The President also made a phone call to Pakistani Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and offered condolences and sympathy to the victims. He wished a speedy recovery for the injured and quick return of the displaced to their areas, praying to Allah Almighty to protect Pakistan. During the conversation, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the UAE’s solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan in facing the repercussions of these difficult climatic conditions and its keenness to provide all possible forms of support to it, WAM reported.In turn, Sharif extended thanks for the UAE President for the urgent relief and humanitarian assistance.Displaced families receive food and take refuge on a roadside after fleeing their flood-hit homes, on the outskirts of Peshawar, August 28, 2022.Image Credit: APThe UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated $3 million to UN agencies and partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods. This aid “will be used for health, nutrition, food security, and water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas, focusing on the most vulnerable”.The European Union (EU) has announced €1.8 million in assistance for Pakistan, said Riina Kionka, the EU ambassador to Pakistan. “The aid funding will assist affected people in some of the hardest-hit districts of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces,” the statement said. This €1.8 million aid is in addition to the €350,000 allocated earlier for those who lost their homes and are in urgent need of assistance.The UK has announced to provide urgent support of up to 1.5 million pounds worth of humanitarian for relief efforts in the areas worst hit by the flooding. Lord Tariq Ahmad, Minister of State for South and Central Asia, North Africa, UN and the Commonwealth said: “We are witnessing the catastrophe that climate change can cause and how it impacts the most vulnerable. My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families.”The United States has announced a new $1 million grant to support Pakistan’s efforts to address floods that have caused heavy loss of life and property across the country. In a tweet, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “We stand by Pakistan in hard times and offer our support to flood victims. In addition to $100,000 in immediate relief, the US announced $1 million to build resilience against natural disasters.”Displaced people float belongings salvaged from flood-hit homes through a flooded area, on the outskirts of Peshawar.Image Credit: APChina has announced to provide a batch of emergency humanitarian supplies, including 25,000 tents and other relief supplies as well as $300,000 emergency cash assistance from the Red Cross Society of China for the flood-affected people in Pakistan. China earlier sent 4,000 tents, 50,000 blankets and 50,000 pieces of waterproof canvas, which have been delivered to those in need. The All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises’ Association (APCEA) has donated Rs15 million to the PM’s Flood Relief Fund.Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief has sent 100 emergency relief trucks, carrying 950 tonnes of food items to 17 flood-hit districts of Pakistan. The third consignment of aid since the monsoon season began, included 10,000 food packages, which would benefit more than 70,000 people, according to Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.The Turkish government said that they have sent two planeloads of aid materials for the flood victims on the instructions of Turkish President Erdogan. The first batch of humanitarian aid has been sent to the Jafarabad district of Balochistan. “We are delivering the humanitarian aid, consisting of tents, food, baby food and hygiene packages included in the first batch to the flood-affected area,” said the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Turkey (AFAD).Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has directed his government to provide US$2 million in aid to Pakistan to help cope with unprecedented floods. Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has allocated $100,000 (QR 365,000) from its Disaster Response Fund to provide relief for the victims of floods, mitigate the impact of the disaster and meet their basic needs.People gather next to a section of a road damaged by flood waters following heavy monsoon rains in Madian area in Pakistan's northern Swat Valley on August 27, 2022.Image Credit: AFPCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country is providing support to Pakistan through UN’s CERF and Red Cross Canada to provide food, clean water and other essential services as quickly as possible. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity with the flood victims of Pakistan and said that his country is ready to provide help to the flood-hit families.Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif has called an emergency meeting of all provincial governments to review the flood situation and constituted committees to speed up relief operations in flood-affected areas. The committees headed by federal ministers and coalition party leaders will oversee the distribution of relief items including rations, tents, drinking water and medicines among affected people.Pakistan’s government is leading the humanitarian response for people in the affected areas and has pledged Rs25,000 ($112) in immediate cash relief.The government is also providing Rs1 million (US$4,515) compensation to the families of those killed in the floods, Rs250,000 ($1,128) for injuries and for partially damaged houses and Rs500,000 ($2,258) for destroyed houses. Pakistan’s finance division has already issued Rs28 billion to Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to pay compensation to each beneficiary and Rs5 billion have been issued to NDMA to compensate the flood victims.